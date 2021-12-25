Gidimt’en Checkpoint, a Wet’suwet’en group opposing the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, released this photo with a statement in which they claim to have reoccupied the pipeline site near Houston from where they were ousted last month by the RCMP. ( Gidimt’en Checkpoint/Facebook)

Gidimt’en Checkpoint, a Wet’suwet’en group opposing the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, released this photo with a statement in which they claim to have reoccupied the pipeline site near Houston from where they were ousted last month by the RCMP. ( Gidimt’en Checkpoint/Facebook)

Charges no longer proceeding against journalists arrested at B.C. pipeline protest

Photojournalist Amber Bracken and documentary filmmaker Michael Toledano won’t be charged

Charges are no longer being pursued against two journalists who were arrested last month while reporting on the RCMP’s enforcement of an injunction at a pipeline construction site in northern British Columbia.

Documents filed with B.C. Supreme Court this week show the company building the Coastal GasLink pipeline filed notices to discontinue the proceedings against photojournalist Amber Bracken and documentary filmmaker Michael Toledano.

The pair had been charged with civil contempt of court and were conditionally released by a judge three days after they were arrested along with members of the Gidimt’en clan, who oppose the construction of the natural gas pipeline in Wet’suwet’en territory.

Bracken and Toledano are no longer required to appear in court in February or to comply with the terms of the injunction first granted in December 2019.

Opposition among Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to the 670-kilometre pipeline sparked rallies and rail blockades across Canada last year, while the elected council of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation and others nearby have agreed to the project.

The pipeline would transport natural gas from Dawson Creek in northeastern B.C. to a processing facility in Kitimat.

It is more than halfway finished with almost all the route cleared and 200 kilometres of pipeline installed, Coastal GasLink has said.

The Canadian Press

Coastal GasLink

Previous story
Year in Review: Past couple of years have taught us to be ready for anything
Next story
Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

Just Posted

Kevin Flynn is chair of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board of directors. (CSRD image)
Year in Review: Past couple of years have taught us to be ready for anything

Alan Harrison is mayor of the City of Salmon Arm. (Contributed)
Year in Review: Salmon Arm community faced many challenges and persevered

The SAS choir performs at Song Sparrow Hall during the recording of The Wharf Sessions, a digital album celebrating the spirit of Wednesday On the Wharf that the Salmon Arm Arts Centre staff released in 2021. (Contributed)
Year in Review: Salmon Arm Arts Centre continues to find ways to spark creativity,connection

After knocking out a hedge fire at a 17th Street SE residence near the corner of Okanagan Avenue, Salmon Arm firefighters douse the bushes behind the home and the surrounding area on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Year in Review: Pandemic, heat wave put firefighters to the test