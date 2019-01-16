Charges should be considered in B.C. man’s police-involved death, watchdog says

Myles Gray died in August 2015 in Burnaby

B.C.’s police watchdog says charges should be considered in the police-involved death of a Sechelt businessman.

Myles Gray, 33, died in August 2015 in the 8300-block of Joffre Avenue of Burnaby.

The Independent Investigations Office said Wednesday it would send its report on Gray’s death to the B.C. Prosecution Service, saying the investigation took so long because of a “difference of opinion with a witness officer regarding the extent of their duty to cooperate under the Police Act,” as well as the need for more forensic pathology resources.

For charges to be approved, Crown counsel must be satisfied there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO and that prosecution is in the public interest.

No details were provided on the number of people involved in the charges, or the number of charges that should be considered.

According to a statement filed by the Vancouver Police Department shortly after the incident, officers were responding to a complaint of a man causing a disturbance at the home on Joffre Avenue, on the Vancouver-Burnaby border. Reports indicate the man was spraying a woman with a hose.

Police said they found Gray in the backyard , and tried to take him into custody. However, the situation became “significantly physical,” police said at the time.

Gray died at the scene.

According to a Facebook page called Justice for Myles Gray, IIO investigators told Gray’s family of its report Tuesday.

“It is my hope as well as Myles family and friends that this horrific crime against Myles leads to charges against the VPD officers that took his life,” the organizer of the page said, calling the wait a “hellish 3 years, 5 months and 2 days.”

In an email to Black Press Media, VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard said it would be inappropriate to comment on an investigation under review by Crown counsel.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Huawei founder thanks inmates, Canadian justice system for treating daughter well
Next story
B.C.-based mining company worker abducted in Burkina Faso

Just Posted

Process limits greenhouse gas escape at Salmon Arm Landfill

Fortis BC uses converted biogas to fuel between 300 and 500 homes

City staff find reduction to tax increase

Salmon Arm council opts to stick with 3.3 per cent hike, expecting impact from parcel tax review

CSRD board educated on dangers of radon gas by experts

Revelstoke mayor shares account of health risks associated with gas exposure

Hay shortage takes its toll on Shuswap animal rescues

Bad season for western Canadian hay leads to increasing demand and prices

Balmy winter forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

El Niño is anticipated to develop later this winter

First Nation supporters march to Horgan’s MLA office

Dozens marched across the Greater Victoria community of Langford to support the Wet’suwet’en people

Daredevil changes game plan to jump broken White Rock pier

Brooke Colby tells council daredevil event would help boost waterfront business

B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The December storm wreaked havoc on B.C.’s south coast

Pregnant B.C. firefighter tries to save own house that caught fire

Julia Flinton and Anthony Sellars both worked on the 2017 wildfires

Theresa May wins no-confidence vote after Brexit deal rejection

UK PM can keep her job, after House of Commons voted 325-306

Charges should be considered in B.C. man’s police-involved death, watchdog says

Myles Gray died in August 2015 in Burnaby

Liberal candidate steps aside after singling out Jagmeet Singh’s race

Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh’s cultural background

Eagles lose to North Okanagan and 100 Mile House

Upcoming opponents include Chase, Kamloops and Kelowna

SUV wedged on top of parked car has Kelowna mall customers confused

The accident occurred Tuesday, no injuries were reported

Most Read