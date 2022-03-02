Two men were arrested following a reported robbery of a Vernon credit union on March 1. (File photo)

Two men were arrested following a reported robbery of a Vernon credit union on March 1. (File photo)

Chase man one of two suspects arrested following robbery of Vernon credit union

Suspect allegedly produced a firearm, demanded cash

Two arrests were made after a Vernon credit union was robbed Tuesday.

A man entered the credit union in the 4300-block of 32nd Street on March 1 around 9:45 a.m.

Police said he allegedly produced a firearm while demanding cash. The suspect then fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police and was seen departing in a small passenger vehicle.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP distributed a photo of the suspect car captured by video surveillance from the area.

After media released a photo of the older model Mazda, a tip from a member of the public helped police located the car and two men.

A 55-year old man from Chase and a 67-year old man from Creston were arrested in association with the robbery.

They are in police custody and were expected to appear in court late Wednesday.

“We want to thank everyone who called in with information,” said RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

“The successful outcome of this investigation highlights the important role the public plays in solving crime in our community and we are incredibly thankful for your support.”

READ MORE: Vernon business shattered by break-in, again

READ MORE: 14+ sextortion cases investigated in North Okanagan

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robberyCrimeRCMP

Previous story
B.C.’s carbon tax going up April 1, adding to record gasoline prices

Just Posted

Two men were arrested following a reported robbery of a Vernon credit union on March 1. (File photo)
Chase man one of two suspects arrested following robbery of Vernon credit union

Gideon Breugem skis to his third first place finish at this weekend’s Track Attack Championship at the Telemark Nordic Club in West Kelowna on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Brad Calkins photo)
Shuswap skiers outstanding at Teck Track Attack Championship

Revelstoke celebrates a goal in the first round against Sicamous (Photo - Matt Timmins)
Grizzlies off to second round after emphatic win, sweep over Sicamous

Curtis Sagmoen of Silver Creek faces a charge dating back to Oct. 29, 2020, of assaulting a peace officer. (File photo)
Trial of Curtis Sagmoen adjourned