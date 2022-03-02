Chase man one of two suspects arrested following robbery of Vernon credit union

Two men were arrested following a reported robbery of a Vernon credit union on March 1. (File photo)

Two arrests were made after a Vernon credit union was robbed Tuesday.

A man entered the credit union in the 4300-block of 32nd Street on March 1 around 9:45 a.m.

Police said he allegedly produced a firearm while demanding cash. The suspect then fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police and was seen departing in a small passenger vehicle.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP distributed a photo of the suspect car captured by video surveillance from the area.

After media released a photo of the older model Mazda, a tip from a member of the public helped police located the car and two men.

A 55-year old man from Chase and a 67-year old man from Creston were arrested in association with the robbery.

They are in police custody and were expected to appear in court late Wednesday.

“We want to thank everyone who called in with information,” said RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

“The successful outcome of this investigation highlights the important role the public plays in solving crime in our community and we are incredibly thankful for your support.”

