Chase RCMP request public’s help to find missing man

Travis Allen Sauls was last seen in Chase on July 14

Chase RCMP continue to search for missing person Travis Allen Sauls and could use your help.

Sauls was last seen in Chase on July 14, 2019. He is described as First Nations, 33, five feet seven inches (170 cm), 186 lbs (84 kg), average build, brown hair, brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Travis Sauls is urged to contact the Chase RCMP Detachment at 250-679-3221, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Read more: RCMP seek help finding missing Chase man

Read more: Search resumes in Shuswap for missing women

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Missing person Travis Sauls is described as First Nations, 33, five feet seven inches (170 cm), 186 lbs. (84 kg), average build, brown hair, brown eyes. (Chase RCMP photo)

Previous story
Smash and grab at Okanagan pot shop
Next story
One sent to hospital following Balmoral Road/Highway 1 collision

Just Posted

Man jailed for fraud involving North Shuswap credit card thefts

Salmon Arm area man pleads guilty to six counts of fraud under $5,000.

One sent to hospital following Balmoral Road/Highway 1 collision

Violation ticket issued in second crash at Balmoral intersection in two weeks

Owners of stolen truck spot it in Chase but thief drives off

Chase RCMP request help in finding Dodge pickup, Honda Civic

Chase RCMP request public’s help to find missing man

Travis Allen Sauls was last seen in Chase on July 14

Woman’s vehicle impounded in North Shuswap after hitting fence

Driver receives 90-day driving prohibition after refusing to provide breath sample

Madchild brings demons of drug abuse to Okanagan

Swollen Members rapper takes Status stage

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Cannabis operation goes up in smoke

Car catches fire while being towed by motor home on Hwy. 97

The incident occured just north of Sage Mesa Rd., no injuries have been reported

On-foot brewery tours in Okanagan give ‘beer runs’ a new dimension

Brew Crew Kelowna celebrated its kick-off year in this summer

B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Repair work to begin on lakeshore paths in Summerland

Paths were damaged during spring flooding in 2017 and 2018

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Hospital under construction

The “new” hospital is being built in this 1958 photograph. Hasn’t Salmon… Continue reading

Smash and grab at Okanagan pot shop

Cash register and products stolen from Starbuds store in Lake Country

Most Read