Chase RCMP have responded to several calls to investigate burglaries and stolen vehicles over the month of august. (File photo)

Chase RCMP seize stolen vehicles, respond to break and enter of cabins

RCMP report details property theft and damage over month of August

On Aug. 2 at 1:00 a.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 4900 block of Squilax-Anglemont Road in Celista.

It was reported a male and a female were inside a red 1992 Mazda B2200 truck on the side of the road. Upon police arrival the occupants were gone, and it was later found the truck was stolen and was towed to the Chase RCMP detachment.

On Aug. 12, Chase RCMP received a report of a break and enter and theft at two seasonal residences in the 4700 block of Squilax-Anglemont Road in Celista.

The owners reported finding that both cabins had been broken into and it appeared the suspects had stayed for a significant period of time in one of the cabins.

Neighbours in the area report a man driving a red Toyota pickup had been at the residences for several days. The truck, a 1990 red Toyota with B.C. licence plate KN8982, was found to have been stolen and has not yet been recovered.

On Aug. 16, Chase RCMP detachment members were on patrol in Chase when they noted an unlicensed off road motorcycle on Aylmer Road.

Police conducted a traffic stop with the motorcycle and found the motorcycle had been reported stolen several months earlier. The motorcycle was seized and later returned to the owner.

Anyone with any information regarding these investigations, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase Detachment at (250) 679-3221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

