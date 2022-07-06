Chase RCMP take two impaired drivers off the road on same day

Both vehicles struck inanimate objects before they were impounded

The vehicles of two impaired drivers were impounded on the same day in Chase last month.

In his monthly report, Sgt. Barry Kennedy noted that on June 12 at 3:42 a.m., a complainant told police a grey pickup truck struck the concrete barricades at the west end of Shuswap Avenue. A second citizen then reported a grey pickup dragging a boulder along Sicamous Avenue.

Chase RCMP officers found the vehicle at the Petro-Can gas station.

“The driver did indeed appear to be impaired by alcohol,” wrote Kennedy. “He was belligerent, crude, verbally abusive and generally unpleasant to deal with.”

The driver refused to provide a breath sample, which invoked the same punishment as a ‘fail’ reading.

He was then prohibited from driving for 90 days, had his vehicle impounded for 30 days and was released into the care of his family.

The same day at 3:57 p.m., Chase RCMP received a complaint about an erratic driver on Highway 1 near Pritchard. The vehicle was then seen hitting a curb and blowing a tire.

“When police arrived, the driver was making efforts to change his flat tire by sitting near the jack contemplating the problem,” Kennedy wrote.

Noticing an odour of alcohol, police took breath samples which resulted in fail readings. He, too, was prohibited from driving and his vehicle was impounded. As he was from out of town, he was stranded in Chase.

