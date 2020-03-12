It’s a good time to catch a budget-friendly flight at KLW (Paul Clarke - Kelowna Capital News)

Cheap flight deals for Okanagan residents in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Round-trip flights from KLW to San Francisco are now under $300

If you’re willing to travel during the novel coronavirus pandemic there are some sweet flight deals to be found.

A flight to sunny Hawaii from Kelowna Internation Airport (YLW) will now cost you as low as $409.

Craving the big city? Why not enjoy a round-trip flight to San Francisco for under $300 and see the Golden Gate Bridge with your own eyes.

READ MORE: Kelowna airport travel show is a go despite growing coronavirus unease

If you’re craving a rush of adrenaline, you can hope on a round-trip flight to Las Vegas with your friends for under $200.

If you want to brush up on your Spanish, a round-trip flight to Mexico will cost you as little as $500.

Despite the deals, travellers are encouraged to visit the Government of Canada’s website to view all of the travel alerts and advisories from the novel-coronavirus.

YLW is already feeling the impact from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Between Jan. 2019 and Jan. 2020, there has almost four per cent drop in traffic through the airport.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival hopes to say goodbye to diesel generators
Next story
Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happens today in Kelowna

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s popular public piano undergoes face lift for spring debut

Upright piano to be back at giant treble clef come early May

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happens today in Kelowna

Come on down to Rutland Soccer Dome, behind the Rutland YMCA, 705 Dodd Rd

Cheap flight deals for Okanagan residents in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Round-trip flights from KLW to San Francisco are now under $300

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival hopes to say goodbye to diesel generators

City agrees to chip in to help expand hydro at the fall fairgrounds

Boil Water Notice issued for Anglemont Water System users in North Shuswap

Elevated bacterial levels were found in a March 9 water sample

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite down more than 1,400 points, U.S. markets fall

The drop in Toronto and on U.S. markets was large enough to trip circuit breakers that forced a pause in trading

Toronto Raptors players, staff advised to go into self-isolation

The 14-day isolation comes after a Utah player, reportedly centre Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus

Jeep rollover causes delays on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Emergency crews on scene of a two vehicle incident Wednesday evening

PET OF THE WEEK: Amii wants her own quiet castle

Cat at Critteraid in search of a forever home

LETTER: Accessible businesses are needed

After 10 years in Summerland, I have learned which businesses are not accessible, and ignore them

Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

The ban comes into effect at midnight on Friday

Shuswap ringette team takes bronze at provincial championships

Team finished the season with 3-1 victory over Kelowna

Sonia Furstenau cancels Okanagan leadership tour due to COVID-19 concerns

The Cowichan Valley MLA was scheduled to come to Peachland on Mar. 12

Most Read