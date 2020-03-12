Cheap flight deals for Okanagan residents in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Round-trip flights from KLW to San Francisco are now under $300

If you’re willing to travel during the novel coronavirus pandemic there are some sweet flight deals to be found.

A flight to sunny Hawaii from Kelowna Internation Airport (YLW) will now cost you as low as $409.

Craving the big city? Why not enjoy a round-trip flight to San Francisco for under $300 and see the Golden Gate Bridge with your own eyes.

READ MORE: Kelowna airport travel show is a go despite growing coronavirus unease

If you’re craving a rush of adrenaline, you can hope on a round-trip flight to Las Vegas with your friends for under $200.

If you want to brush up on your Spanish, a round-trip flight to Mexico will cost you as little as $500.

Despite the deals, travellers are encouraged to visit the Government of Canada’s website to view all of the travel alerts and advisories from the novel-coronavirus.

YLW is already feeling the impact from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Between Jan. 2019 and Jan. 2020, there has almost four per cent drop in traffic through the airport.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.