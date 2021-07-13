A fire north of Sugar Lake, pictured Sunday, July 11, remains out of control. (Kim Seymour photo)

A fire north of Sugar Lake, pictured Sunday, July 11, remains out of control. (Kim Seymour photo)

Cherryville, Lumby, Lavington fire update

Blazes burning near Mabel (Baird) and Sugar lakes

A wildfire burning north of Sugar Lake is growning and out of control.

The Spectrum Creek fire is 10 hectares and considered out of control, according to the Regional District of North Okanagan.

It was discovered Friday and is being monitored regularly.

The Noble Canyon/Coldstream Creek fire sparked in Lavington on Sunday is .01 hectares.

“This is a spot fire that is under control, being monitored, and considered contained,” the Regional District of North Okangan said. “It has been determined that this was a flare-up from an old stash pile.”

A fire on the north-west side of Mabel Lake was spotted Saturday, July 10. The Baird Lake blaze is 1.1 hectare and listed as out of control.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Evacuation alert extended for Becker Lake fire in Vernon

READ MORE: Fire sparked in BX-Swan Lake area

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

 

A fire north of Sugar Lake, pictured Sunday, July 11, remains out of control. (Kyle John photo)

A fire north of Sugar Lake, pictured Sunday, July 11, remains out of control. (Kyle John photo)

Previous story
Becker wildfire closes North Okanagan trail
Next story
Near drowning reported on Enderby’s Shuswap River

Just Posted

An AIM Roads truck heads east towards a motor-vehicle incident on Highway 1 east of the Canoe mill about 1 p.m. on July 9, going by vehicles stopped as emergency crews deal with the collision. (Zach Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Police say driver flown to hospital after July 9 crash that closed Highway 1

Enderby Storm catcher Lyla Stuart receives a pitch in Enderby on July 10, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Enderby Storm U12 fastball team takes bronze at regional championships

On Tuesday, July 12, the Silver Creek Fire Department responded to a brush fire at a property along Yankee Flats Road in the Spa Hills area. (Silver Creek Fire Department photo) On Tuesday, July 12, the Silver Creek Fire Department responded to a brush fire at a property along Yankee Flats Road in the Spa Hills area. (Silver Creek Fire Department photo)
Silver Creek firefighters quick to contain fire in Spa Hills

Floating on inflatables is not recommended on Enderby’s Shuswap River right now. (Morning Star file photo)
Near drowning reported on Enderby’s Shuswap River