Adams Lake Band Coun. Shelley Witzky, MC for the grand opening celebrations of the Chief Atahm High School & Language Centre, shares a laugh while behind her, school principal Rob Matthew discusses organizational details. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Chief Atahm immersion school celebrates milestone expansion to Grade 10

New building to also provide language centre for creating Secwepemc learning resources

A day of celebration Thursday marked a giant step in the road to resurgence and strength for the Secwepemc language and culture.

Leaders, teachers, students, elders, children and media came from near and far Aug. 13 to celebrate with the Adams Lake band the grand opening of the Chief Atahm High School & Language Centre.

It was a day of excitement for those who have worked so hard for so many years to preserve the connection to language and land.

The parent-driven Chief Atahm School has been operating as an immersion school for about 30 years, beginning with nursery age up to Grade 7 with some grade 8 and 9 students.

Principal Robert Matthew explained the new building will allow an expansion to include students up to Grade 10 as well as a language centre. The centre will house the people and technology working on curriculum development, which the school has been doing itself since the beginning.

Read more: School expansion will contribute to survival of Secwepemc language, tradition

Read more: School adds strategies to fight extinction of Secwepemc language

Read more: Chief Atahm School launches Secwepemc language game series

Read more: 2016 – Funding for Chief Atahm School

Secwepemc history, language and culture guide the curriculum. Elders, parents and teachers work together.

It’s hoped that grades 11 and 12 will be offered in the near future.

Kukpi7 Cliff Arnouse and principal Matthew both spoke of the importance of language and its connection to the land – to place names, plants and animals.

“This is exciting, it’s huge,” Arnouse said of the new building and expansion to Grade 10, explaining it’s really part of reconciliation efforts.

The federal government contributed $2.7 million to the project.

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan, who came to the grand opening and was invited to help cut the ribbon, commended the school for its leadership and success. He pointed out that indigenous students are finally being funded at the same level as non-indigenous students.

Chiefs and leaders from the neighbouring bands – Little Shuswap Lake, Splatsin and Neskonlith – whose children have attended the school for years and now their grandchildren, showered Chief Arnouse, Matthew, curriculum coordinator Kathryn Michel, the elders teaching and everyone involved, with praise for their accomplishments.

More than once it was pointed out, to smiles, that the building, constructed by Horizon North out of Kamloops with engineering from Associated Engineering of Kelowna, was completed “on time and on budget.”

Kukp’i Cliff Arnouse concluded the happy event by remarking: “It makes my heart swell. I’ll be smiling all day.”

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Chief Atahm School Principal Rob Matthew speaks to the media prior to the ribbon cutting on Aug. 13 celebrating the grand opening the new Chief Atahm High School & Language Centre. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer.

Previous story
Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture has been missing for a year
Next story
‘Nothing has changed:’ Tina Fontaine’s body pulled from river five years ago

Just Posted

Pink Piston Paddlers dragon boat team powers to gold in Kamloops

Half of Shuswap-North Okanagan team are breast cancer survivors

Evacuation alert lifted for Shuswap residences following 2017 landslide

CSRD rescinds alert for four properties along Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road

Alcohol suspected behind head-on collision on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

RCMP respond to second motor-vehicle accident at Trans-Canada and Balmoral Road

CSRD backs down on building inspection for Electoral Area D

Residents of Falkland, Silver Creek, Ranchero, Deep Creek largely opposed to service

Decision delayed on Sicamous recycling depot move

Mayor Terry Rysz adamant the depot’s previous location was the right place for it

VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

Okanagan political leaders weigh-in on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin ethics violation

‘As the prime minister said, the buck stops with him’: MP Stephen Fuhr

Shuswap ‘space pioneer’ dies at age 95, leaves amazing legacy

Bruce Aikenhead would bring astronaut friends like Chris Hadfield to Vernon science centre

Vernon Queen Silver Star candidates announced

Half-dozen young ladies vying for 60th Vernon royalty crowns

Art auction for Okanagan cultural centre makes a splash

Vernon’s Caetani Centre’s 8th Splash of Red raises funds for cultural hub

GoFundMe campaign raises $16,000 overnight for new Kelowna mother

Specialists are suspecting Lindsay Austin has a very rare autoimmune disease

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture has been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Purple fentanyl among items seized in drug bust in Abbotsford

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died betwene January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

Most Read