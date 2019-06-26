Justin and Tayah Lloyd. Tayah was six months pregnant when she was killed in a head-on collision near Bridal Falls east of Chilllwack on May 26, 2018. (GoFundMe)

Chilliwack man charged in crash that killed Kelowna pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

More than a year after a pregnant Kelowna woman was killed in a car crash near Bridal Falls, a Chilliwack man is facing one charge under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Tayah Lloyd, 31, was with her husband Justin travelling west on Highway 1 on May 26, 2018 when an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with the couple’s car.

The two were newlyweds expecting their first child. She was six months pregnant. She died in the impact of the crash.

Lloyd’s husband and the other driver, Frank Marx Tessman, were taken to hospital in critical condition. Both recovered.

READ MORE: Pregnant Kelowna teacher named victim of fatal crash

In provincial court in Chilliwack on Tuesday, the 47-year-old Tessman had a first appearance facing one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention.

The charge is not under the criminal code but is a Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) offence that comes with a fine of a minimum of $100. Someone convicted under the specific provision of the act could be liable to a fine up to $2,000, imprisonment up to six months, or both.

Lloyd was a beloved teacher at Anne McClymont Elementary school in Kelowna. After the crash, the children she taught, parents and school staff struggled with the tragic news.

A parent of one of her kindergarten students said Lloyd was “so lovely.”

“She had a calm way about her, but when she told the kids ‘it’s time to go’ everyone stopped and paid attention, even though she was so gentle,” Eyrely Webber said.

After the accident a GoFundMe was started to help Justin.

READ MORE: Rallying funds for husband of pregnant teacher killed in crash

“Justin and Tayah Lloyd were newlyweds, having only been married in December of 2017 and were excitedly expecting their first child. They enjoyed spending quality time together outdoors and you could find them mountain biking, camping, quading and hiking around the Okanagan most weekends,” the GoFundMe said.

That GoFundMe has since been taken down.

Tessman is next due in court on July 9.

– with files from the Kelowna Capital News

