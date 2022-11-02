The Chinese pagoda located in Vernon’s Polson Park was damaged by a tree branch that fell during a windstorm in the summer of 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The Chinese pagoda located in Vernon’s Polson Park was damaged by a tree branch that fell during a windstorm in the summer of 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Chinese pagoda damaged and closed in Vernon

Broken tiles on the pagoda roof have been deemed a potential hazard to the public

An eye-catching feature of Vernon’s Polson Park is currently closed to the public.

The park’s Chinese pagoda has been surrounded by barricades after a summer windstorm brought down a large tree branch, damaging the pagoda’s roof.

Broken tiles on the pagoda roof have been deemed a hazard to the public, and the pagoda is closed indefinitely.

“For public safety, the pagoda has been sectioned off with caution tape to advise the public to stay clear,” said city communications manager Christy Poirier.

“Staff are working with contractors to evaluate the damage and come up with options to rectify the structure.”

The pagoda, a Canadian centennial project, has stood in the park since 1967.

READ MORE: Home destroyed in fire near Vernon

READ MORE: Ride sharing company expecting to launch in Vernon this month

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

StormVernon

Previous story
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa
Next story
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi on a ‘suicide mission’

Just Posted

File photo of Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking northeast. (Photo/DriveBC)
Snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Connector and Hwy 3

The trial of Anthony Robert Summers, 31, who is charged in connection with an armed robbery in Salmon Arm in 2020 resumed on Oct. 31, 2022 in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Trial resumes for Enderby man charged in connection with Salmon Arm armed robbery

Acton Kilby in Afghanistan connecting with some members of the Rocky Mountain Rangers. (Contributed)
Veteran honoured in Salmon Arm where his 43-year military career began

City of Salmon Arm dog owners can receive a discount on their 2023 dog licence up to Feb. 16. (Šari Dale photo)
Dog licence discount available to Feb. 16 for Salmon Arm dog owners