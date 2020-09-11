Christie Mountain wildfire deemed under control

The wildfire is no longer considered a fire of note

BC Wildfire has removed the Christie Mountain fire from its list of ‘fires of note’ due to minimal fire activity. (BC Wildfire/Twitter)

The BC Wildfire Service has determined that the Christie Mountain wildfire is now classified as under control and is no longer a fire of note.

As of Friday, Sept. 11, 39 firefighters continue mop up efforts and are patrolling the east flank of the fire, with support from four helicopters.

BC Wildfire explained Friday that during an overnight aerial scan on Sept. 9, they identified several hot spots that they are working to extinguish.

Those nearby may see smoke within the fire’s perimeter.

The wildfire service advised that if smoke rises from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter, it should be reported immediately to 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

As a result of minimal fire activity, the #ChristieMountainwildfire (K51287) is now classified as Under Control. This incident is no longer considered a Fire of Note and has been removed from the #BCWildfire Service “Fires of Note” webpage. Today, 39 firefighters continue…(1/4) pic.twitter.com/oCH17IHzH4 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 11, 2020

