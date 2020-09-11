BC Wildfire has removed the Christie Mountain fire from its list of ‘fires of note’ due to minimal fire activity. (BC Wildfire/Twitter)

Christie Mountain wildfire deemed under control

The wildfire is no longer considered a fire of note

The BC Wildfire Service has determined that the Christie Mountain wildfire is now classified as under control and is no longer a fire of note.

As of Friday, Sept. 11, 39 firefighters continue mop up efforts and are patrolling the east flank of the fire, with support from four helicopters.

BC Wildfire explained Friday that during an overnight aerial scan on Sept. 9, they identified several hot spots that they are working to extinguish.

Those nearby may see smoke within the fire’s perimeter.

The wildfire service advised that if smoke rises from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter, it should be reported immediately to 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

READ MORE: No call to action for local fire warden to Christie Mountain

READ MORE: Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

bcwildfire

