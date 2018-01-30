The City of Fernie regained access to Fernie Memorial Arena on January 26. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

City of Fernie regains access to arena, investigation ongoing

Operational arena by next winter is the goal, says City

For the first time since October, City of Fernie employees are able to step foot inside Fernie Memorial Arena.

Ever since the tragedy, Fernie Memorial Arena has been under the control of the RCMP, Worksafe BC and Techincal Safety BC, as they conducted their investigation into the ammonia leak that took three lives on October 17, 2017.

RELATED: Three fatalities confirmed at Fernie Memorial Arena

The investigation is still ongoing, and no timeline has been given as to when it is set to conclude.

On January 26, the City of Fernie regained access to the arena. This allows the City to begin to planning the future of the recreational centre. City of Fernie CAO Norm McInnis explained that they will not be able to effectively plan their next steps until their insurance adjusters have had a chance to assess the damage to the arena.

RELATED: WorkSafeBC in final remediation process at Fernie Memorial Arena

“Having an arena operational in time for next winter remains our goal, and regaining access to the Arena is the first step in making that a reality,” said McInnis.

While the City’s assessment of the facility has not yet begun, administration and Council have determined that the arena will not re-open without a new refrigeration plant. They are currently researching replacement options, and available funding.

RELATED: Fernie and RCMP go to court over city log books in fatal ammonia leak probe

The City’s assessment of the building is expected to take place over the coming weeks. Both Fernie Memorial Arena and the Fernie Curling Club will remain closed to the public.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day
Next story
Ontario gymnastics coach accused of sexual misconduct also coached in B.C., group says

Just Posted

A ringette family’s long road back

Shuswap sports organization rallies around father and daughter after car crash

Snow generates power outages, collisions in Shuswap

Five to 10 more centimetres forecast for late Thursday in Salmon Arm.

Update: Schools are open and buses are running

All schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap are open this morning, but roads are reportedly very icy

Heavy snowfall on the Coquihalla

Snow continues to fall on the highway.

Update: Nine suspected fatal overdoses over five days

The Interior Healthy Authority is warning residents after nine suspected overdoses in the region in five days

11 of Canada’s top chefs land in Kelowna

Find out who is competiting at this year’s Canadian Culinary Championships, taking place this weekend

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day

Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.

Snowmobiler dies in Barriere backcountry

The Kamloops man was traveling with three others and two snowmobiles in the Harp Mountain area

NHL defender visits B.C. hometown to speak to minor hockey youth

Shea Theodore visits his hometown arena, gives minor hockey youth thumbs up

Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Princeton student damages and spits on vehicle

RCMP hand over case to school district

Most Read