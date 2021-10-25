An e-scooter and a car bumper make for a narrow passage on a sidewalk out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press file)

An e-scooter and a car bumper make for a narrow passage on a sidewalk out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press file)

City of Kelowna wants resident feedback on e-scooter program

City says community feedback vital to program improvements

Whether you used them or not, the City of Kelowna wants to hear about your experiences with shared e-scooters over the past six months.

The city will be gathering feedback on the shared e-scooter program through an online survey available at getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

“In order to effectively offer more innovative transportation options, we want to hear from residents about their experiences with shared e-scooters,” said Matt Worona, the city’s new mobility specialist.

Worona says community feedback has been vital to help make ongoing improvements to the program since it launched in April.

“Resident input has already helped make the program safer, for example by identifying improvements for pedestrians and those with disabilities,” he said.

The survey will be open until Nov. 7.

READ MORE: E-scooter company sues City of Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaE-Scooter programKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
B.C. First Nation declare a mental health state of emergency
Next story
Man charged in Spallumcheen murder returns to court in November

Just Posted

Dinoflex, operating in the Salmon Arm Industrial Park, received a safety award on Oct. 21, 2021 from the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm recycled rubber manufacturing company receives safety award

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents local trio Mozi Bones at the Nexus at First on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Mozi Bones image)
Salmon Arm Jazz Club concerts return to Nexus stage

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is developing a mandatory vaccine policy for staff and elected officials. (File photo)
Vaccination policy coming for Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff, elected officials

The Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department has received numerous calls relating to burn piles ignited in the area. (Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department, Facebook photo)
Burn piles south of Salmon Arm prompting calls to fire department