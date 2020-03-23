The playground and skate park at Blackburn Park were surrounded in caution tape Tuesday morning, March 24, after the City of Salmon Arm opted to close all municipal playgrounds and hard surface play areas to help combat the spread of COVID-19. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

City of Salmon Arm, CSRD and school playgrounds closed

Residents asked to respect closures which will be in effect until further notice

Most of the Shuswap’s playgrounds have been closed to combat the spread of COVID-19, but parks and walking trails remain open.

The City of Salmon Arm announced the closure of their playgrounds as well as all hard surface recreation areas including the skate park, tennis courts and pickleball courts on Monday, March 23.

A March 23 notice from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) stated they would also be closing their playgrounds in deference to recommendations from B.C.’s Chief Medical Officer.

The CSRD notice stated signs announcing the further social distancing measures would be placed at CSRD parks. Residents are asked to respect the closures which will be in effect until further notice.

Although the playgrounds are closed, regional district-managed parks and trails are still open. Users of the parks and trails are asked to maintain social distancing of at least two metres.

The CSRD will not be issuing park permits for social gatherings, community and sports events at their parks until further notice.

School District’s #73 and #83 have also closed their playgrounds to the public. District #83’s playground closure went into effect on March 24; it extends to tennis and other sports courts, but not to fields and paths on school grounds. District #73, which manages Chase’s schools, stated both the fields and outdoor courts at their schools are still open.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Coronavirus

