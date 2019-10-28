City project to switch downtown Salmon Arm lighting to LEDs

Nine LED light fixtures were added to the downtown with the recent Hudson revitalization project. The city wants to replace the 87 High Pressure Sodium lamps remaining in the downtown with more efficient LED options. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

The City of Salmon Arm is looking to cut the sodium content from its downtown lighting fixtures.

At its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 28, Salmon Arm council staff received a recommendation from staff to support awarding an LED street light conversion project to All-Phase Electric Ltd. for $143,177 plus taxes.

The project entails replacing 87 High Pressure Sodium (HPS) lamps, with an operating life of 20,000-plus hours, to LED lamps that have an operating life of 80,000 hours. In addition to the longer bulb life, staff add LEDs use 60 to 70 per cent less energy, resulting in a cost-equivalent payback over a span of five to seven years.

The city recently completed the Hudson revitalization project which included installation of nine new LED streetlights. With that project completed under budget, staff want to continue relpace the remaining HPS fixtures. The new project will include installation of 75 ornamental LED fixtures, installation of 12 new poles and fixtures on Alexander Street, two new installations on Shuswap Street in front of the school board office, one city-supplied pole on existing base on Okanagan Avenue, one LED residential fixture on an existing pole on 10th Street NE and 21 LED cobra head fixtures at downtown intersections.

Staff anticipate the majority of the work will be completed by the end of 2019 with the remainder finished in early 2020.

