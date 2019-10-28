Nine LED light fixtures were added to the downtown with the recent Hudson revitalization project. The city wants to replace the 87 High Pressure Sodium lamps remaining in the downtown with more efficient LED options. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

City project to switch downtown Salmon Arm lighting to LEDs

Higher efficiency bulbs would result in cost-equivalent payback in 5 to 7 years

The City of Salmon Arm is looking to cut the sodium content from its downtown lighting fixtures.

At its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 28, Salmon Arm council staff received a recommendation from staff to support awarding an LED street light conversion project to All-Phase Electric Ltd. for $143,177 plus taxes.

The project entails replacing 87 High Pressure Sodium (HPS) lamps, with an operating life of 20,000-plus hours, to LED lamps that have an operating life of 80,000 hours. In addition to the longer bulb life, staff add LEDs use 60 to 70 per cent less energy, resulting in a cost-equivalent payback over a span of five to seven years.

Read more: Salmon Arm taxpayers face a 2.51 per cent tax increase in 2020 budget

Read more: Crews install enormous treble clef in downtown Salmon Arm

The city recently completed the Hudson revitalization project which included installation of nine new LED streetlights. With that project completed under budget, staff want to continue relpace the remaining HPS fixtures. The new project will include installation of 75 ornamental LED fixtures, installation of 12 new poles and fixtures on Alexander Street, two new installations on Shuswap Street in front of the school board office, one city-supplied pole on existing base on Okanagan Avenue, one LED residential fixture on an existing pole on 10th Street NE and 21 LED cobra head fixtures at downtown intersections.

Staff anticipate the majority of the work will be completed by the end of 2019 with the remainder finished in early 2020.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Salmon Arm taxpayers face a 2.51 per cent tax increase in 2020 budget
Next story
Case of missing B.C. senior with Alzheimer’s renews call for Silver Alert

Just Posted

Mosquito control dropped for Shuswap Lake and Tsútswecw provincial parks

Concerns raised by Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, BC Parks, results in program being halted

City project to switch downtown Salmon Arm lighting to LEDs

Higher efficiency bulbs would result in cost-equivalent payback in 5 to 7 years

Salmon Arm taxpayers face a 2.51 per cent tax increase in 2020 budget

Playing catch-up with road network maintenance one of big-ticket items

League-leading Salmon Arm Silverbacks pick up two wins in Wenatchee

The Salmon Arm squad’s record sits at 15-3, the best in the BCHL

Okanagan College extends president’s contract for two more years

Jim Hamilton will remain the Okanagan College president until 2021 when he plans to retire

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

Alberta babysitter drops human rights complaint against kids’ father

Man had alleged that two parents discriminated against him based on age, gender, family status

Case of missing B.C. senior with Alzheimer’s renews call for Silver Alert

BC Silver Alert co-founder says the first 12 hours a person is missing is critical

Vernon physiotherapist pleads guilty to nine counts of sexual assault

Crown and defence are seeking a joint 18-month conditional sentence

New grant available for North Okanagan trails

Regional District of North Okanagan creates grant for not-for-profit organizations

Tribute bands rock the Okanagan

Bonfire and The Hip Replacements wow crowds in Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Column: Halloween excitement builds as candy bowl empties

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Most Read