City councillors Louise Wallace Richmond, Tim Lavery, Sylvia Lindgren, Debbie Cannon, Chad Eliason and Kevin Flynn stand by as Mayor Alan Harrison presents Chief Financial Officer Chelsea Van de Cappelle with the city’s 11th Canadian Award for Financial Reporting. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

City recognized for financial reporting skills

For the 11th year in a row, municipality receives award for its annual report

The City of Salmon Arm has once again been recognized for financial reporting.

For the 11th time, a Canadian Award for Financial Reporting has been presented to the city’s chief financial officer.

The award is presented in recognition of the city’s annual report.

“The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting recognizes excellence in governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by a municipal government and its management,” states a letter from the Government Finance Officers Association in Chicago, Illinois.

Beginning in 2007, former chief financial officer Monica Dalziel received the award and, this year, it was presented to CFO Chelsea Van de Cappelle.

When given the award by mayor and council, Van de Cappelle emphasized it is the result of a team effort and would not be possible without the work of the whole finance department.

The city has received the award every year from 2007 to the present.

