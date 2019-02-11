Solar electric panels. (File photo)

City to investigate solar power potential of three municipal buildings

Salmon Arm Art Gallery, city hall and downtown fire hall to be focus of study

Three city buildings will be scrutinized with solar power in mind.

City council has agreed to hire a consultant to look into the feasibility of installing a solar photovoltaic system at the arts centre, city hall and fire hall #3 on Ross Street.

The aim will be to evaluate and then select one of the three buildings to be equipped with solar power.

Coun. Tim Lavery, who’s been leading the initiative, said the idea all along has been to have a pilot project to reflect the energy usage and requirements of average residents.

The first stage of the project would be funded to a maximum of $5,000 from the city’s climate action reserve.

Lavery said while it can takes 12 to 13 years for a system to pay for itself, they can last 20 to 25 years.

Related: Harnessing sun in Shuswap

Coun. Syliva Lindgren says she’s excited as the project opens up a lot of possibilities.

“I’ve attended a couple of meetings of the solar society,” she said, noting there’s good evidence this is a worthwhile project.

Coun. Debbie Cannon said she supports the plan and has wanted to see this happen for a long time.

Mayor Alan Harrison thanked Lavery for his leadership.

Related: City warms to solar power

A Dec. 2018 report to council from Carl Bannister, the city’s chief administrative officer, on the feasibility of installing green technology on a city-owned facility, included cautions about the financial costs of green technology.

“While the pursuit of green technology is important and shows leadership by Council, the economic benefits are often speculative at best. Take, for example, the Geothermal system at City Hall. While this is a sustainable and more environmentally friendly method than utilizing conventional heating sources, the operating and maintenance costs routinely outweigh any energy savings,” he wrote.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cat was starved, burned and dumped alleges Okanagan woman
Next story
Changes to Trans-Canada Highway through downtown Salmon Arm approved

Just Posted

Fans and performers show love for Salmon Arm’s Roots and Blues

Last year’s music festival breaks even though attendance up over previous year.

VIDEO: Crews blast rock at Hwy. 97 slide site north of Summerland

Callan Road detour remains in place as workers continue to clear the rock slide

Fees and fines jump for dog control

Hike in penalties brings Salmon Arm in line with regional district

Birdseed sales spike as birds contend with cold snap

Freezing weather forces fowl to find warmer waters

Decision on fate of Eagle Pass lookout expected end of February

Reconstructed fire lookout could be demolished, volunteers fined

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Huge crack and bang as Wood Lake fractures

‘It was roaring across the lake,’ Lake Country woman recounts sound of crack in Wood Lake ice

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Snapshot: Happy 103rd birthday

Helen Jackson celebrates her special day with family

Most Read