People hold signs as thousands gather outside Vancouver City Hall before marching downtown during a climate strike in Vancouver on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

A group of climate activists is planning to shut down the Burrard Bridge in Vancouver Monday for what they are dubbing a ‘global rebellion.’

Extinction Rebellion says the move is part of a Canada-wide #BridgeOut campaign which seeks to “we will peacefully occupy the centres of power and shut them down until governments act on the climate and ecological emergency.”

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands that bring fuels to and through the city.

They hope to build on momentum gained during last month’s climate strikes, which saw hundreds of thousands of teens and adults take to the streets throughout multiple cities.

“A mass strike needs clear demands and it needs to be sustained day after day until those demands are met. Don’t assume politicians will suddenly start making the necessary changes to save us after decades of empty promises and criminal inaction,” the event description said.

As of Sunday morning, the Facebook event had 600 people going and more than 2,000 as interested.

PHOTOS: Young protesters in B.C. and beyond demand climate change action

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Leaders descend on national capital in anticipation of Monday’s televised debate
Next story
Spending, ICBC, vaping on agenda as B.C. legislature resumes

Just Posted

Popular Margaret Falls Trail in the Shuswap reopens

The trail was badly damaged by a landslide in 2017.

Train and SUV collide in Canoe

Emergency crews on-site; very few details at this point

Word on the street: Do you have any concerns with the B.C. government moving ahead with legislation to end Daylight Saving time?

In September, the B.C. government brought British Columbians a step closer to… Continue reading

In Photos: Paper shredding raises money for Crime Stoppers

The event was held at Piccadilly Mall

In Photos: Authors recount 2017 fire evacuation at Salmon Arm Library

Nearly 50 people came to listen to the authors recount their story

VIDEO: Truckers create memorial for murdered tourists along Alaska Highway

Man behind initial memorial hopes fellow truck drivers will help keep memorial vibrant, clean

Letter: Cops give thanks to Salmon Arm

Local supporters make annual Cops for Kids ride possible.

Abortion goodie bags handed out at Chilliwack harvest festival

Organizers of the Rosedale Harvest Festival acknowledge the toy fetuses may have caused ‘unease’

Spending, ICBC, vaping on agenda as B.C. legislature resumes

Real estate market ‘in a tailspin,’ Andrew Wilkinson says

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

Four out of five small Canadian businesses broadcast music illegally: survey

Some were surprised by the level of non-compliance found in the survey

Okanagan rinks into final four at Vernon Curling Classic

Jim Cotter will face Kelowna’s Jeff Richard at noon; men’s final at 3 p.m., women’s final at 4 p.m.

B.C. VIEWS: Massey crossing a bridge too far for NDP

Premier John Horgan focused on high-speed train to Seattle

Summerland intersection was known as Five Corners

Gas station now located at entrance to the community

Most Read