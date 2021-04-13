NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Feb. 23, 2021. (Kamloops This Week photo)

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Feb. 23, 2021. (Kamloops This Week photo)

Clothing that ‘detracts from learning process’ removed from SD73 student dress code

Policy change underway after student in knee-length dress, long-sleeve turtleneck sent home

  • Apr. 13, 2021 3:40 p.m.
  • News

By Sean Brady, Kamloops This Week

School District 73 has created a draft dress code that has stripped out language about clothing that “detracts from the learning process,” following incidents that saw students removed from class due to their outfits.

Various stakeholder groups are now preparing to provide feedback at upcoming meetings and a new policy is expected to be put in place in the coming months.

The district has been reviewing its policy since late 2020, but recent incidents have prodded the process along, including one at NorKam secondary in late February, when Grade 12 student Karis Wilson was rebuked by her teacher for wearing a lace-trimmed, knee-length dress over top a long-sleeve turtleneck shirt.

Wilson was called out by her teacher and removed from her class because her outfit was deemed to violate the district’s dress code, specifically, “the wearing of clothing or clothing worn in a way that detracts from the teaching/learning process.”

The incident made headlines and prompted discussion about how appropriate it is for school teachers and administrators to use their discretion in enforcing the dress code.

Read more: B.C. teen in turtleneck, lace-edged dress sent home from school for ‘inappropriate’ outfit

Read more: Girls were told certain clothes ‘sometimes distract the boys’: B.C. 11-year-old

The new draft policy omits the line and adds language about how teachers and administrators should deal with infractions.

“Wherever possible, staff shall respond to Student Dress Code violations in a manner that … is discreet, respectful and clearly references the specifics of the dress code concern,” the draft policy reads.

Among the nine stakeholder groups being consulted, which include parent, student and teacher groups, is Alix Dolson from the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre.

“To call a student out publicly, there’s a lot of shame and embarrassment that goes along with that, so the goal should always be, in any kind of intervention with a student, to do so discreetly and respectfully, so I think that’s a good call on the school board’s part,” Dolson told KTW, noting the more subjective parts of the policy have been removed.

What remains of the policy are items barring clothing that promotes hatred, the use of drugs, alcohol and tobacco or illegal activity, or contains obscene or pornographic images.

“That’s where the focus should be for dress codes, on appropriateness for school setting and not on students’ bodies,” Dolson said.

Dolson and representatives from the other groups will hold their first meeting on Wednesday (April 14) before retreating to prepare written feedback.

That feedback will then be discussed in May before the policy is brought before the school board for approval.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Zoning, OCP amendments adopted for Summerland housing development
Next story
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Just Posted

In a feature article published April 10, 2021 in The Times of London, ‘headlined British Columbia has what it takes to rival Napa Valley,’ the valley is praised extensively for its natural beauty and wine. (File photo)
From the U.K. with love: Okanagan wine, scenery receives international praise

The Times of London newspaper recently featured the valley in a wine and travel piece

The future of the Eagle Pass Lookout cabin is being discussed. (File photo)
Options presented for future of former Eagle Pass fire lookout in Shuswap

Stakeholders met in 2020 to discuss the restoration, or possible removal of the cabin

FILE — In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
72 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 9,666 since the pandemic began

The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society will be expanding its offerings to seniors this year and hopes to return its Cyber Seniors program when one-to-one training is once again allowed. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap organization aims to help seniors become more cyber savvy

BC Hydro report finds seniors reluctant to use

The Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating a Saturday, April 10 gathering at Blackburn Park for provincial health order violations. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm RCMP investigating Blackburn Park rally

Police say more than 200 people in attendance

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. sees 873 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, decline continues

Hospitalizations up to 377, two more deaths for 1,515 total

A dumpster was on fire behind a residential complex in downtown Penticton Tuesday afternoon. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Dumpster fire extinguished in downtown Penticton

There has been a string of dumpster fires lately

Skogie’s Express Tunnel Wash on Anderson Way in Vernon. (Submitted photo)
Lawsuit dismissed after vehicle damaged while inside Okanagan car wash

Civil Resolution Tribunal dismisses driver’s claim following a collision inside Skogie’s car wash in Vernon

(Mayor Cindy Fortin - Peachland)
Peachland mayor declines early vaccination offer

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she wants seniors, immunocompromised individuals to get the shot first

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., including travel, still ‘on the table’: Horgan

John Horgan says travel restrictions will be discussed Wednesday by the provincial cabinet

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Feb. 23, 2021. (Kamloops This Week photo)
Clothing that ‘detracts from learning process’ removed from SD73 student dress code

Policy change underway after student in knee-length dress, long-sleeve turtleneck sent home

Conservation officers caught three men over fishing bull trout in Kinbasket Lake. (Facebook)
B.C. men fined $1.7K for overfishing near Revelstoke, Golden

The seized fish were donated to the Golden Food Bank

A shop up on Grand Oro Road near Twin Lakes burned down on Monday. (Facebook)
Fire rips through shop in small South Okanagan town

The building was destroyed despite community efforts to fight the fire

WATCH: Conservation group releases short doc on saving South Okanagan’s ‘precious’ Sickle Point

Sickle Point, the last intact wetland near Skaha Lake, is facing the prospect of development

Most Read