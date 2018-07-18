Cluster of fires fans smoke over West Kelowna

A cluster of three fires are burning above West Kelowna

A cluster of three fires above West Kelowna is causing serious smoke issues in the area.

Winds picked up Wednesday afternoon gusting to 20 km/hr, which fanned the flames.

According to BC Wildfire Service the Carrot Mountain fire contains three blazes, one estimated at .14 hectares, while the other two are spot-sized. The largest of these fires has both ground crews and a helicopter working the flames, another of the fires is under control and is 100 per cent guarded, and firefighters are en route to the third blaze.

No structures are threatened.

Two other fires are also burning in the West Kelowna area of Glenrosa. Helicopters and local fire department personnel are on site of the Law Creek blaze.

It’s believed lightning sparked these fires during Tuesday nights thunderstorm.