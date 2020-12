Crews have cleared the road north of Princeton

B.C. Ministry of Transportation clearing an avalanche near Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 last year. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

Debris from the avalanche that closed a north Princeton Road Wednesday, Dec. 23 has been cleared.

Coalmont Road is now open in both directions between Brookmere and Manning Station roads (approximately 46 kilometres north of Princeton).

The incident occurred in Otter Valley at approximately the 20 km mark Wednesday morning, Dec. 23.

READ MORE: Avalanche closes Coalmont Road

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada to rely more heavily on recreational skiers for avalanche forecasting

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AvalancheRoad conditions