Cold snap brings record-breaking temperature to Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm hit -27.6 C on Wednesday, Dec. 21, breaking the 2008 cold-temperature record for the same date. (File photo)

Salmon Arm broke its cold temperature record for Dec. 21, amidst a cold snap that’s shattering records across the province.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said that between 7 and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the city reached a temperature of -27.6 C, breaking the previous record set in 2008 of -26 C.

While the temperature is not confirmed yet in Environment Canada’s statistics, Sekhon expects the record to be verified by tomorrow.

Environment Canada records for Salmon Arm date back to 1893.

The majority of the rest of B.C.’s record-breaking cold happened further north, going as low as -46.9 C in the Puntzi Mountain area west of Williams Lake on Dec. 20.

Environment Canada warns of colder temperatures for the next 4 hours before easing on Thursday and Friday.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect over much of the province.

READ MORE: Extreme cold warnings blanket Western Canada as winter officially arrives

READ MORE: B.C. communities shatter at least 15 record temperature lows amid stormy weather

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmEnvironment Canada weatherWinter