Salmon Arm hit -27.6 C on Wednesday, Dec. 21, breaking the 2008 cold-temperature record for the same date. (File photo)

Cold snap brings record-breaking temperature to Salmon Arm

City hit -27.6 C, breaking previous record for Dec. 21

Salmon Arm broke its cold temperature record for Dec. 21, amidst a cold snap that’s shattering records across the province.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said that between 7 and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the city reached a temperature of -27.6 C, breaking the previous record set in 2008 of -26 C.

While the temperature is not confirmed yet in Environment Canada’s statistics, Sekhon expects the record to be verified by tomorrow.

Environment Canada records for Salmon Arm date back to 1893.

The majority of the rest of B.C.’s record-breaking cold happened further north, going as low as -46.9 C in the Puntzi Mountain area west of Williams Lake on Dec. 20.

Environment Canada warns of colder temperatures for the next 4 hours before easing on Thursday and Friday.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect over much of the province.

