Public spaces, including Kal Beach, have been reopened as part of Phase 3 of the District of Coldstream’s reopening plan, announced Friday, May 22, 2020. (Tennille Litzenberger photo)

Coldstream reopens beaches, public spaces

The district has entered Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan

Parks and other public spaces in Coldstream are reopening as the district enters Phase 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan.

All beaches are open effective immediately, the District of Coldstream said Friday, May 22. This includes, but is not limited to, Tamarack Beach, Sovereign Park Beach, Kirkland Beach, Kalavista Beach, Kalamalka Beach, Pumphouse Beach and Westkal Lake Accesses.

The Kal Beach and Westkal parking lots are also open, and the Kinloch Boat Launch can be used for both motorized and non-motorized launches. Westkal Boat Launch is open for non-motorized boats only.

Except for playground equipment, all parks infrastructure is now open, including tennis courts and skateboard parks.

Public washrooms will be open May 23 at Kal Beach, Creekside and Sovereign Park, and May 25 at Lavington Park. The washrooms will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The public is asked to adhere to all hygiene practices and obey all signage. The washroom facilities at Coldstream Park will remain closed while repair work is completed.

The district unveiled a phased approach to reopening parks and public spaces on April 22.

The public is reminded to maintain physical distancing of at least six feet, avoid gatherings of more than 50 people and carry on with hygiene practices.

“The district will continue to monitor compliance with the stated processes, directives and recommendations and may close its parks and public spaces if there is non-compliance,” the district said. ”We will continue to follow the directives and recommendations of the Provincial Health Officer of B.C. in this regard.”

READ MORE: City of Vernon looking to create dog beach on Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Canadian Costco shoppers now being asked to wear non-medical face masks

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dirt deal delivers savings for Salmon Arm taxpayers

Just Posted

Coldstream reopens beaches, public spaces

The district has entered Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan

Dirt deal delivers savings for Salmon Arm taxpayers

Clean fill from Ross Street underpass project will be dumped for free then reused

Shuswap Dance Center students to be featured on big screen at Starlight Drive-In

Spectators will pull in, park and watch the performances from the comfort of their vehicles

COVID-19: McGuire Lake building secured for temporary housing, Lighthouse shelter to move in

BC Housing now has 69 spaces for people vulnerable during pandemic

Millennials hardest hit by COVID-19 in Interior Health

Statistics for Interior Health show ages 30-39 make up largest portion of cases

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

The goal is to get more businesses operating with patio spaces sooner, amid government’s reopening plan

Police watchdog investigating Vernon arrest

Watchdog says a man who allegedly resisted arrest was later taken to hospital

Deaths climb to 14 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

A COVID outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

Canadian Costco shoppers now being asked to wear non-medical face masks

This comes nearly a month after the warehouse outlet said that it wouldn’t be implementing a mask policy

Morning Start: What was the only painting Van Gogh sold in his lifetime?

Your morning start for Thursday, May 22, 2020

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

Princeton man taken down at gun point in town’s core

Suspect later released, had air-soft pistol in his pants

Most Read