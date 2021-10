UPDATE: Detour in place after vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Emergency personnel are responding to a collision west of Salmon Arm on Thursday morning, Oct. 28, 2021. (Drive BC image)

Update, 9:45 a.m.

Highway 1 westbound has been reopened after a vehicle collision this morning west of Salmon Arm, between White Creek and Broderick Creek Frontage roads.

Eastbound traffic is now being rerouted via Broderick Frontage Road, according to DriveBC. Crews are still on scene and motorists are asked to consider an alternate route.

Original Story:

Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm is closed as emergency personnel respond to a vehicle collision.

Drive BC reports the incident occurred about seven kilometres west of Tappen between White Creek and Broderick Creek frontage roads. Delays are expected and drivers are advised to consider an alternate route.

#BCHwy1 is blocked in both directions due to a vehicle incident just north of White Lake Rd. Crews on scene. Please consider an alternate route. Expect delays. #SalmonArm #Shuswap #Sicamous pic.twitter.com/aYisb2KN1J — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 28, 2021

