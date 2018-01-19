Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a two vehicle accident in the Elmwood Road area of Highway 97 shortly after 4 p.m. Friday. Traffic is being rerouted causing major delays in both directions. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

One fatality in Highway 97 collision in Vernon

Two vehicles involved in crash that has halted traffic

UPDATE: 11 p.m.

Vernon RCMP that one person was killed in a two-car collision that occurred on Highway 97 shortly after 4 p.m. but are releasing few other details.

Traffic is reportedly moving again in both directions on Highway 97 along the Swan Lake corridor. The accident happened near the Highway 97 intersection with Meadowlark Road.

The northbound flow of traffic was shut down and diverted via Old Kamloops Road and Pleasant Valley Road while the investigation at the accident scene was completed.

Watch the Vernon Morning Star website for further updates this weekend.

INITIAL STORY 5:30 p.m.

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 in Vernon’s Swan Lake corridor shortly after 4 p.m. has brought traffic to a halt.

Emergency personnel are calling the accident a “high velocity collision” and there are undetermined casualties.

The accident occurred near the intersection of the highway and Meadowlark Road.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions, and DriveBC estimates it will open at 11 p.m.

Both north and southbound traffic are being rerouted via Pleasant Valley Road until the accident scene investigation is completed.

More to come.

One fatality in Highway 97 collision in Vernon

