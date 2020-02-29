Collision closes lanes on Highway 97C between Merritt and Kelowna

Eastbound lanes are closed between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask Summit

DriveBC camera at Pennask Summit shows slight congestion in eastbound lanes. (DriveBC)

A collision has closed the eastbound side of Highway 97C between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask Summit.

Crews are responding to the scene.

There is no detour available.

For more information, visit drivebc.ca.


michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspicious death in Vernon hotel under investigation

Just Posted

Photos: Salmon Arm businesses get in the spirit of Hometown Hockey

Business owners are encouraged to wear jerseys and decorate windows

Heroes and heroines to play out in Salmon Arm

Kamloops Symphony brings latest offering to Nexus stage on March 6

Music like air to Salmon Arm’s Sandy Cameron

Jazz musician thrives on making music with others.

Salmon Arm resident recognized for dedication to forest industry

Nominations spoke at length to John Drew’s passion for forest management

Second snowstorm expected to hit B.C. Interior over weekend

Five to 10 more centimetres are forecasted to fall Sunday evening

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

Collision closes lanes on Highway 97C between Merritt and Kelowna

Eastbound lanes are closed between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask Summit

Suspicious death in Vernon hotel under investigation

The incident is being treated as suspicious in nature

VIDEO: B.C. leap-year siblings ‘leapies’ celebrate 14th, 15th, birthdays together

Marilyn and Jeannette Johnston have never missed sharing Feb. 29 together for 56 years

Rare goal from Marincin lifts Leafs to 4-2 win over Canucks

Toronto defender nets first of the year against Vancouver

Coyotes kill dog, chase cyclist in Fraser Valley; B.C. conservation officers issue warning

BC Conservation Officer Service urging people to secure garbage and other attractants

Okanagan protesters hold mass prayer in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en Nation

Small group gathered in front of Kelowna City Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Vernon roundabout

Incident occurred near the Schubert Centre around 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Most Read