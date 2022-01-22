Columbia Shuswap Regional District approves funding for Cambie Hall water system

Over $14,000 approved for phase two of three-phase project

Funding of $14,741 plus applicable taxes was approved by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District for phase two of Cambie Hall water system upgrades on Jan. 20, 2022. (File photo)

Upgrades to the Cambie Community Hall’s water system are continuing.

At its Jan. 20 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s board of directors unanimously approved funding for phase two of a three-phase water system upgrade at the hall.

Funding of $14,741 plus applicable taxes for phase two is coming from the Electoral Area E Community Works Fund.

According to a CSRD staff report dated Jan. 11, in the fall of 2021 sthe board of the Cambie Hall Community Association undertook the drilling of a new well for the hall.

Phase two will determine the type of well pump required for the hall, as well as the type of water treatment Interior Health will require.

A funding request for phase three is anticipated to come before the CSRD’s board in the spring.

Electoral Area E director Rhona Martin said the water system project is really exciting and she can’t wait until it’s finished.

