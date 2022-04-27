At its April 19 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s board of directors approved the regional district’s 2021 Statement of Financial Information, which includes remuneration totals for staff and elected officials. (File photo)

Columbia Shuswap Regional District report shows pay, expenses for staff, elected officials

Board approves 2021 Statement of Financial Information

  • Apr. 27, 2022 4:00 p.m.
  • News

Thirty-two employees of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) took home more than $75,000 last year.

At its April 21 meeting, the CSRD’s board of directors approved the Statement of Financial Information (SOFI) for 2021. Within six months following the end of a fiscal year, local governments are required by the province to complete a SoFI report showing the total remuneration paid to employees, including the total amount paid for employee expenses. In addition, the report must include a schedule showing the total amount paid to each supplier of goods or services during the fiscal year that is greater than a prescribed amount, along with a consolidated total of all other payments made to suppliers of goods or services.

The CSRD’s 2021 SoFI report, under Schedule of Remuneration and Expenses, shows 32 regional district staff having earned more than $75,000. This includes other income, in addition to salaries, such as paid vacation, overtime and allowances for cell phones or being on-call, as well as expenses.

The top earner among CSRD staff was chief administrative officer Charles Hamilton, who is retiring on April 30. His remuneration totalled $222,548 plus $427 in expenses. Second highest earner was financial services manager Jodi Pierce whose remuneration totalled $142,393 plus $2,313 in expenses.

Staff compensated the most for expenses included building and bylaw services team leader Martin Herbert ($7,315), development services manager Gerald Christie ($5,470), protective services team leader Derek Sutherland ($4,503) and fire services coordinator Sean Coubrough (4,267).

Remuneration for the 32 staff (not including expenses) totalled $3,289,096. Total remuneration for CSRD staff who received less than $75,000 totalled $2,053,534.

For elected officials, CSRD board chair and City of Salmon Arm director Kevin Flynn received $38,715 plus $188 in expenses. Excluding expenses, electoral area directors received between $24,246 and $34,210 in remuneration, while municipal directors were paid between $15,828 and $16,529. Compensated the most for expenses was Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) director Paul Demenok ($3,662), followed by Electoral Area D (includes Silver Creek/Salmon Valley, Falkland, Ranchero and Deep Creek) Rene Talbot ($2,341).

Remuneration for elected officials in 2021 totaled $284,999, while expenses totalled $14,537.

The report and related attachments will be submitted to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

