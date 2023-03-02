Columbia Valley reeling after avalanche kills three, injures four backcountry skiers

RCMP in southeastern British Columbia confirm three skiers have been killed in an avalanche Wednesday near Invermere, B.C. An avalanche hazard warning of “considerable” is shown near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Columbia Valley is reeling after an avalanche killed three and injured four others, including the guide, heli-skiing southwest of Invermere on Wednesday.

“This is a small valley and we all care deeply for one another,” said Susan Clovechok, who represents rural areas of the Columbia Valley with the Regional District of East Kootenay. “There are no words that adequately can convey our sorrow for the lives lost and all of the lives affected by this tragedy.”

Columbia Valley RCMP were notified at approximately noon about a group of 10 people caught up in the avalanche. Search and Rescue was initially mustered, but stood down as all buried skiers were accounted for, according to police.

BC Emergency Health Services responded with four ambulances, which met helicopters in Invermere. Paramedics cared for four patients and transported them to the hospital, according to a spokesperson.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been impacted, and with everyone who was involved in the emergency response,” said Clovechok. “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the individuals, volunteers, organizations, emergency responders, and health care teams who responded yesterday. We are so fortunate to have so many amazing and skilled people in our valley who, in the face of tragedy, work together seamlessly.”

All skiers were foreign; their identities and nationalities aren’t being released until next-of-kin have been notified, according to RCMP.

So far this winter season, 12 people have been killed in six deadly avalanches in B.C.

With a file from the Canadian Press