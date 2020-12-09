Commercial vehicle enforcement officers focus on Highway 1 near Sicamous

Officers will be in the area three or four days a week according to the ministry

Sicamous residents have noted a recent surge in commercial vehicle enforcement on local highways.

The increased presence Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) vehicles has been a reassurance to some.

“They were catching commercial vehicles speeding through town on the Trans-Canada Highway three days in a row,” said Shane Prevost who was working near the highway for the week of Dec. 7.

“It’s really nice seeing them slow these guys down.”

A representative of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in an effort to assist with chain-up requirements, speed enforcement and load safety, CVSE staff have increased their presence on the Highway 1 corridor, along with other highways in the area.

Construction-zone monitoring has also increased and, according to the ministry, flagging crews in the work zones have expressed appreciation for the CVSE officers in the area.

The ministry said a CVSE officer patrols the Sicamous area either three or four days a week.



