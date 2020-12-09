CVSE officers are patrolling the Sicamous area three or four days a week. (BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure/Facebook)

Commercial vehicle enforcement officers focus on Highway 1 near Sicamous

Officers will be in the area three or four days a week according to the ministry

Sicamous residents have noted a recent surge in commercial vehicle enforcement on local highways.

The increased presence Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) vehicles has been a reassurance to some.

“They were catching commercial vehicles speeding through town on the Trans-Canada Highway three days in a row,” said Shane Prevost who was working near the highway for the week of Dec. 7.

“It’s really nice seeing them slow these guys down.”

Read More: Curbside glass collection: City staff explain why it’s no no-brainer for Salmon Arm

Read More: Salmon Arm cancer survivor plunges into Christmas craft making to fund another girl’s surgery

A representative of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in an effort to assist with chain-up requirements, speed enforcement and load safety, CVSE staff have increased their presence on the Highway 1 corridor, along with other highways in the area.

Construction-zone monitoring has also increased and, according to the ministry, flagging crews in the work zones have expressed appreciation for the CVSE officers in the area.

The ministry said a CVSE officer patrols the Sicamous area either three or four days a week.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

infrastructure

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first
Next story
Okanagan MP Dan Albas calls on feds to help bring flights back to Penticton

Just Posted

Interior Health has greatly increased the virtual availability of physicians through the pandemic. (Unsplash)
Virtual care has expanded significantly amid the pandemic in Interior Health

‘This crisis has forced us to change how we deliver health care more in 20 days than we had in 20 years’

A woman and her dog walk past a sign advertising face masks for sale amid the global coronavirus pandemic in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
81 new COVID-19 infections in Interior Health

Sixteen people are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care

This picture taken on May 23, 2020 shows a laboratory technician holding a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi. (Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Interior Health ready and waiting for vaccine to arrive

‘Public Health are experts at receiving and distributing vaccines’

CVSE officers are patrolling the Sicamous area three or four days a week. (BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure/Facebook)
Commercial vehicle enforcement officers focus on Highway 1 near Sicamous

Officers will be in the area three or four days a week according to the ministry

Salmon Arm resident Nicholas Sayers is $75,000 richer after a scratch-off ticket win. (BCLC photo)
Salmon Arm man $75,000 richer after lottery win

Nicholas Sayers picked up a scratch-and-win ticket at the Co-op gas bar

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

MP Dan Albas aired concerns about the cancellation of flights to Penticton’s Regional Airport in Parliament’s question period on Dec. 7. (Cable Public Affairs Channel)
Okanagan MP Dan Albas calls on feds to help bring flights back to Penticton

Albas aired his concerns in Parliament’s question period on Dec. 7

Salmon Arm homes with dazzling Christmas light displays are wanted for the inaugural Light Up the Night Christmas Light Contest. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Festive contest encourages Salmon Arm to light up the night

Prizes to be won for homes with best Christmas displays

Critteraid rescue cat Winston Churchill chooses when his mom Dorrian Dixon is allowed to make three layer masks. For every mask she sells, $1 goes to Critteraid and Alley Cats. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
No ‘kitten’ around: Penticton woman makes masks to support pet rescues

Winston Churchill, the rescue cat, approves of his mom Dorrian Dixon making masks

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions on Enterprise Way was recently robbed. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘We’re just trying to make a living’: Watch heist leaves Kelowna business speechless

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions was robbed of over $3,000 in watches on Dec. 8

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Miss Okanagan Restoration Services Megan Fowles is crowned Queen Silver Star LX by her predecessor Hayley Rakos while the new Princess Silver Star, Miss Johnston Meier Insurance Piper Cahoon, watches Feb. 6, 2020 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Crown drops on North Okanagan’s royal tradition

Excellence program postponed due to COVID-19

Most Read