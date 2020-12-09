Commercial vehicle enforcement officers focus on Highway 1 near Sicamous

Sicamous residents have noted a recent surge in commercial vehicle enforcement on local highways.
The increased presence Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) vehicles has been a reassurance to some.
“They were catching commercial vehicles speeding through town on the Trans-Canada Highway three days in a row,” said Shane Prevost who was working near the highway for the week of Dec. 7.
“It’s really nice seeing them slow these guys down.”
A representative of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in an effort to assist with chain-up requirements, speed enforcement and load safety, CVSE staff have increased their presence on the Highway 1 corridor, along with other highways in the area.
Construction-zone monitoring has also increased and, according to the ministry, flagging crews in the work zones have expressed appreciation for the CVSE officers in the area.
The ministry said a CVSE officer patrols the Sicamous area either three or four days a week.
