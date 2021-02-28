Community raises $21K to help Penticton boy battle third round of cancer

A fundraiser for Penticton’s Wills Hodgkinson has raised $21,675 for the 10-year-old and his family as he battles his third round of cancer.

At the beginning of February, the team at Okanoggin Barbers decided to rally around Wills after learning his cancer had returned. They asked for donations from the community to a gift basket to be raffled off for Wills. The barbers also donated all their wages from cuts done on Saturday, Feb. 27.

“We decided to do this because we believe we have an avenue and relationship with our community to bring people together to help someone who so deserves it,” says Peter Beauchamp, owner of Okanoggin Barbers.

The community came together, donating everything from golf clubs to wine, and nearly every restaurant donated gift certificates.

On Saturday, Feb. 27, Beauchamp took to Facebook to announce the raffle winner and said a whopping $11,680 worth of items were donated to the basket.

“It’s been an outstanding day here. A total of $21,675 was raised to give Will all he needs to help him in this third journey to fight cancer,” said Beauchamp. “I want to say a special thank you to the community, proving that it does take a community to raise a child, and this community has really stepped up.”

Wills is now in Vancouver at B.C. Children’s Hospital with his family.

Before he went there, he and his family, including his mom and dad and sister, sat down with Beauchamp.

“We feel like we need new vocabulary to express how grateful we are to the community,” said mom Neeley Brimer.

In a fun, separate interview between Peter and Wills, the Penticton boy said he wants to start a talk show with Peter once he returns from treatment.

Wills also thanks everyone for donating.

Wills Hodgkinson, 10, and Okanoggin Barbers owner Peter Beauchamp have some fun doing an interview at the barbershop. (Video image)

READ MORE: Community comes together for Wills

fundraiser