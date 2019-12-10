A company vehicle is on fire at a home in Beverly Hills Estates in Okanagan Landing. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star) A company vehicle is on fire at a home in Beverly Hills Estates in Okanagan Landing. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

Truck fire spreads to property in gated Vernon community

A loud bang rang out as flames spread to the grass

UPDATE: 2:31 p.m.

The fire jumped from the truck and spread down the property after a loud bang.

It was quickly doused by firefighters.

ORIGINAL:

A vehicle is fully engulfed in flames outside of a residence in Beverly Hills Estates in Okanagan Landing — a gated community in Vernon.

Reports came in just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, stating the fire started on a machine in the bed of the apparent work truck, but the truck is about 10-feet away from any structure.

Two workers with a North Okanagan company were working on insulation extraction when one noticed the truckw was on fire.

Both workers got out safely.

The home, which is unoccupied at the time, was undamaged.

One Vernon Fire Rescue Services truck is on scene with a few firefighters.

Other firefighters are tied up dealing with a house fire on Blue Jay Road.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

READ MORE: Mr. Mikes Vernon to recognize local charities with $500

READ MORE: WATCH: Vernon house fire deemed under control

 

A company vehicle is on fire at a home in Beverly Hills Estates in Okanagan Landing. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star) A company vehicle is on fire at a home in Beverly Hills Estates in Okanagan Landing. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star) A company vehicle is on fire at a home in Beverly Hills Estates in Okanagan Landing. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

Previous story
RCMP asks Kootenay cannabis shop to remove image of famous Mountie from storefront
Next story
BC Ferries adds 170 extra sailings for the holidays

Just Posted

Registration underway for Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Annual cross-country ski race has raised more than $400,000 for Heart and Stroke Foundation

Shuswap Dance Center shows celebrate the season

Junior and senior dancers rehearsing for weekend of performances

Donkey refuge wins big at Shuswap Women Who Wine event

More than $4,000 awarded to Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge for education project

Dancing with the Shuswap Stars raises $50,000 for hospice

Search underway for dancers to compete is next year’s event

Road closures planned for Holiday Train’s Shuswap visit

Roads in Canoe and Salmon Arm will be closed to cars during local celebrations

VIDEO: Merriam-Webster declares ‘they’ its 2019 word of the year

Declared word of year based on a 313-per-cent increase in look-ups on the company’s search site

In photos: Santa Claus comes to town

Images the Chase Country Christmas Parade

Mr. Mikes to donate $22K to local charities

Restaurant looking for Deeds Well Done in 7th annual holiday campaign

Company truck on fire in gated Vernon community

Reports say fire stared on machine in bed of truck

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

Former Summerland lifeguard to be sentenced in January

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to child assault and pornography charges

Montreal Canadien stars lend helping hand to Okanagan charity

John Perlinger hopes his signed portrait of Shea Weber and Carey Price will boost new website

RCMP asks Kootenay cannabis shop to remove image of famous Mountie from storefront

Owner happy to comply with RCMP, but wants more information first

Impairment a possible factor in Kelowna Tim Hortons crash: RCMP

One person inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries

Most Read