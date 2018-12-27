Computer, iPad swiped in break and enter

A black computer and an iPad in a purple case were reported stolen from a Chase business on Dec. 4. (File photo)

A Chase business is without a computer and other devices following a break and enter.

On Dec. 4, Chase RCMP received a report of the break and enter at Pebbles Place on Shuswap Avenue. Cpl Scott Linklater said unknown suspects gained entry through a locked door and stoke a black computer, an iPad in a purple case and a Bose sound system, as well as a small amount of cash.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase RCMP detachment at 250-679-3221, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

