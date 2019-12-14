A BC Conservation investigation into the poaching of three bull moose in the North Okanagan is ongoing, the service said Friday. (Submitted photo)

Conservation officers on the hunt for North Okanagan moose poachers

Officers execute search warrant Friday morning, investigation continues

Conservation officers are conducting an investigation into the poaching of moose in the North Okanagan.

Officers executed a search warrant on Friday morning and seized multiple pieces of evidence, the service said in a social media post.

The investigation is tied to the poaching of three bull moose and will carry on in Vernon and Kelowna.

The service posted a photo of a moose antler rack along with news of the investigation and search warrant.

BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) has been contacted, and more information will be shared as it becomes known.

There are strict penalties for poaching in B.C. According to the province’s Report all Poachers and Polluters webpage, a poacher may face fines of up to $50,000 and/or six months imprisonment for unethical or illegal hunting and trapping. Higher penalties are in place for the killing of endangered species.

