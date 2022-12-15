Construction of Shuswap Healing Centre delayed after artifacts found on Sicamous site

The blue section on the plans for the Shuswap Health Centre highlight the area where the pre-colonial artifacts were found and where further archaeological study has to be done. (Axis Projects image)

Construction of the Shuswap Healing Centre won’t get underway until spring 2024 as archaeological discoveries of pre-colonial artifacts have put a delay on plans.

Project manager with Axis Projects Bryan Mar, and Will Woodward, general manager of Scott Builders Inc., presented the health centre’s current update to Sicamous council at the Dec. 14 meeting.

The development permit for the health centre was approved in October of this year and geotechnical work has been completed, but the plans have been stalled after an archaeological investigation found around 350 pre-colonial artifacts on the health centre’s proposed land.

This discovery means further permits have to be applied for and granted through the B.C. government and additional studies will need to be conducted on the artifacts and the land. A third-party provincial government consultant will have to visit the property to document the artifacts and classify the site.

The start date for the health centre’s construction will be pushed back because of this, which did cause some concern from council about related additional costs. Mar said the project will have an updated budget in 2023 to reflect rising costs, and acknowledged the archaeological investigation will likely have an additional cost associated with it.

The new timeline for the health centre includes stakeholder engagement, between January and September 2023. The archaeological investigation may take until November 2023, but could be completed faster. A detailed design and building permit approval are anticipated in Dec. 2023, and construction may begin in spring 2024, once the weather allows.

The health centre will host a primary health clinic, community use areas, residential apartments for visiting practitioners to live in, a healing area dedicated to Splatsin and other indigenous practices, and various areas that can be designated for other medical use.

