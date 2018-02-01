MOL Prestige - twitter

UPDATE – Two crew members aboard drifting container ship medevaced to Queen Charlotte with injuries

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

Two crew members aboard the adrift container ship MOL Prestige have been medevaced to Haida Gwaii.

“The helicopter is going to drop the two patients off to Queen Charlotte City where the BC Ambulance services will take them in for medical care,” said Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Lieutenant (VJRCC) Tony Wright.

At 10:30 p.m. PST on Jan. 31, the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (VJRCC) was advised that The MOL Prestige — a 293-metre-long Singapore-flagged vessel owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines— was adrift approximately 207 nautical miles southwest of Haida Gwaii with 23 people on board. An engine fire on board the ship caused it to lose propulsion.

Wright said upon receiving the call, the VJRCC dispatched a CC-115 Buffalo aircraft, and it is currently on scene.

A CH-149 Cormorant helicopter was also dispached to the ship to medically evacuate the two crew members, and the Canadian Coast Guard ship, Sir Wilfrid Laurier is also en route and will arrive at midnight tonight.

The ship’s owner has also contracted a tug which is enroute to secure the vessel. It is expected to arrive on scene at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Timoth Pajak — director of global marketing and communications for MOL Liner Ltd. — said the vessel departed from Vancouver on Jan. 29 at 10:05 p.m. local time and was bound for Tokyo. On Jan. 31 at approximately 9:00 p.m., an engine fire occurred which caused the ship to lose propulsion. Prajak could not confirm what the cause of the fire was.

“That is under investigation,” he said.

More to follow.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
