Controlled burns taking place near Salmon Arm

City says burns will be conducted over three weeks

The City of Salmon Arm announced on March 29, 2023, that controlled burns were being conducted over a three-week period in the Fly Hills area. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Controlled burns are being conducted in the Fly Hills area near Salmon Arm.

On Wednesday, March 29, the city issued an advisory stating controlled burns were scheduled to take place over the next three weeks.

“These burns will take place within the requirements of the current venting index and are expected to occur for the next 3 weeks,” reads a post on the city’s Facebook page. “There will be a field supervisor onsite for the duration of the scheduled burns.”

