Coquihalla motorists warned of fresh snow

Five to 10 cm of snow is expected today for the mountain highway.

Motorists are being warned about possibly hazardous conditions as periods of heavy snowfall hit the Coquihalla Summit on April 10.

According to Environment Canada, a further 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected for the mountain highway. The snowfall is being driven by a cool and unstable southwesterly flow combined with ample moisture in the air. The snow is expected to taper off into flurries later on.

Drivers are being warned that visibility may be suddenly reduced due to heavy snow and they should adjust their driving to changing conditions accordingly.

Further information on road conditions can be found at www.drivebc.ca.



Coquihalla Highway