The Coquihalla Lakes washroom is getting upgrades. (Submitted)

Coquihalla to get upgrades to aging washrooms

The Ministry of Transportation is providing $1 million in funding to upgrade 3 rest areas

Approximately $1 million in upgrades and accessibility improvements will be coming to three rest area washrooms, the Ministry of Transportation announced recently.

The washrooms getting a boost will be near the Coquihalla Highway Summit, approximately 70 kilometres south of Merritt. These include the Coquihalla Lakes Rest Area, Britton Creek Rest Area and the Zopkios Commercial Vehicle Brake Check Facility (for southbound travellers).

“These improvements are welcome news to all travellers on the Coquihalla, including commercial truck drivers who keep the delivery of our goods moving, residents and summer travellers,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “As a key travel route for the province, this investment will provide the upgrades needed to modernize and make the facilities along this corridor better.”

But it doesn’t look like a problematic rest stop is getting any upgrades to smell or care and attention.

The $4.2-million facility placed at the Loon Lake exit on the Okanagan Connector was completed in February 2018 after the popular and scenic visitor centre near Merritt was shut down by the government.

But since its opening, there has been a plumbing problems that has caused a urine and sewer smell as well as backed up toilets. On top of that, visitors to the rest stop in 2019 said there wasn’t a square to spare in any of the washrooms which were in deplorable conditions.

READ MORE: Okanagan Connector rest stop ‘piled high with you-know-what’

Yellowhead Road & Bridge has been awarded the contract to do the most recent upgrades.

The upcoming upgrades will vary between locations, but will include new exterior doors and frames; repairing and repainting interior walls;new interior partition walls;upgrading plumbing and fixtures;upgrading lights to LEDs; new countertops and sinks; repairing and resurfacing floors; making exterior building repairs; andinstalling electric hot-water tanks and furnaces.

A dedicated family washroom will be added to the Coquihalla Lakes and Zopkios facilities, improving accessibility. Also, more garbage bins will be provided at the south end of the Zopkios brake check facility, and signage will be installed to encourage their use.

Work will be carried out by Yellowhead Road & Bridge, using local subcontractors.

Work is anticipated to begin in late June, and all improvements are scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2021.

On the Okanagan Connector, contact Yellowhead Road & Bridge, at 1-888-899-9854 if washrooms aren’t clean. On the Peachland side, the contact is AIM Roads at 1-866-222-4204.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Election speculation in the air as Parliament winds down for the summer
Next story
Kelowna mom still waiting for answers after daughter and her fiance found dead

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District advises residents to check on regulations before installing or changing docks, buoys or swimming platforms. (CSRD image)
Stop before you install that dock, buoy or swim platform in a Shuswap lake

Columbia Shuswap Regional District advises residents to check first as regulations may apply

Gift from the Heart on June 26 offers no-cost dental hygiene to people who can’t otherwise afford it. First booked, first served. (File photo)
Day for no-cost dental hygiene treatment coming up in Salmon Arm

Smile People clinic takes part in Gift from the Heart, first booked, first served basis

A their June 15 board meeting, North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustees voted 4-1 to support, in principle, option E5 of School District 83’s Long Range Facilities Plan. (File photo)
Two Grade 9-12 high schools in Salmon Arm’s future

Public consultation on E5 option was insufficient, says teachers association

People at the beach in front of Discovery Bay Resort on Tuesday, July 14. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Heat wave forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Temperatures are forecast to hit record breaking highs this week

A 1969 Barracuda convertible like this one is being refurbished by Rust Valley Restorers and raffled off to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, which includes the Salmon Arm/Shuswap area. (Image contributed)
Rust Valley Restorers’ work will lead drive for attainable housing in Salmon Arm

Habitat for Humanity Kamloops’ Classic Car raffle features ‘69 Barracuda convertible

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

The Coquihalla Lakes washroom is getting upgrades. (Submitted)
Coquihalla to get upgrades to aging washrooms

The Ministry of Transportation is providing $1 million in funding to upgrade 3 rest areas

t
Motorcyclist critically injured in Westside Road collision

Motorcyclist collides with vehicle, struck by another: preliminary police findings

Osoyoos chef Murray McDonald was ecstatic upon realizing he scored the $1 million guaranteed prize in the June 2, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Contributed)
Osoyoos chef ecstatic after bagging $1 million Lotto 6/49 win

B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $44 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49 this year

Asia Youngman (right) is pictured shooting another short film she wrote and directed titled Hatha. (Luba Popovic)
Peachland set to star in fantasy thriller film about N’xaxaitk’w — a.k.a. the Ogopogo

The film will follow an Indigenous teen as she navigates peer pressure, bullying and identity

The Crofton trailer park home where the bodies of two people were found. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Kelowna mom still waiting for answers after daughter and her fiance found dead

Pair discovered in their Vancouver Island home in May identified as Rachel Gardner and Paul Jenkins

The Sacred Hearts church on PIB land burned Monday morning. (Theresa May Jack/Facebook)
UPDATE: Two churches on band land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

Sacred Hearts church on Penticton Indian Band land was reduced to rubble

Tony Costa/ Facebook
UPDATE: Out-of-control fire burning above Peachland

The blaze sparked on Sunday and is believed to be lightning caused

Tl’etinqox-lead ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake, B.C., June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘We are all one people’: Honouring residential school victims and survivors

Love, support and curiousity: Canadians urged to learn about residential schools and their impact

Most Read