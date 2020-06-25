Council chambers first step in reopening Salmon Arm city hall

Council chambers at Salmon Arm city hall were open on Monday, June 22, 2020 for the first time since March. Some members of council attended in person while others were online. Measures were in place for social distancing in the gallery, with no more than 15 people allowed in and people sitting in designated seats. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Things were back to normal – sort of – at Salmon Arm City Hall on Monday.

At the June 22 council meeting, the public and council were allowed back in council chambers for the first time since March, with social distancing in effect.

Social distancing signs lined the walkway outside the entrance to council chambers, while inside hand sanitizer was available and specified seating was open to the public.

Some members of council sat appropriate distances away from each other at the council table, while others were online and visible on-screen in chambers.

A notification was posted on the city’s website and Facebook page on June 24, stating that staff are working hard to reopen city hall to the public, but the safety of residents and staff is top priority.

“Plexi-glass is being installed in the upcoming days in our Customer Services area to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” stated the notification.

In the interim, residents are encouraged to call city hall at 250-803-4000 or email cityhall@salmonarm.ca.



