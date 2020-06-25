Council chambers at Salmon Arm city hall were open on Monday, June 22, 2020 for the first time since March. Some members of council attended in person while others were online. Measures were in place for social distancing in the gallery, with no more than 15 people allowed in and people sitting in designated seats. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Council chambers first step in reopening Salmon Arm city hall

Public, council members attend council meeting in person after three-month hiatus

Things were back to normal – sort of – at Salmon Arm City Hall on Monday.

At the June 22 council meeting, the public and council were allowed back in council chambers for the first time since March, with social distancing in effect.

Social distancing signs lined the walkway outside the entrance to council chambers, while inside hand sanitizer was available and specified seating was open to the public.

Some members of council sat appropriate distances away from each other at the council table, while others were online and visible on-screen in chambers.

Read more: City of Salmon Arm takes the big leap in response to COVID-19

Read more: Salmon Arm physio, fitness clinics close doors over COVID-19 concerns

A notification was posted on the city’s website and Facebook page on June 24, stating that staff are working hard to reopen city hall to the public, but the safety of residents and staff is top priority.

“Plexi-glass is being installed in the upcoming days in our Customer Services area to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” stated the notification.

In the interim, residents are encouraged to call city hall at 250-803-4000 or email cityhall@salmonarm.ca.


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City HallSalmon Arm council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
SPCA returning dog found near Sicamous to rightful owner
Next story
Watchdog says flight refund rules may need reworking to address possible ‘gaps’

Just Posted

Council chambers first step in reopening Salmon Arm city hall

Public, council members attend council meeting in person after three-month hiatus

PHOTOS: Indigenous students celebrate graduation from schools throughout the region

Members of bands from the Secwépemc Nation excel

SPCA returning dog found near Sicamous to rightful owner

Two-year-old German shepherd cross had no identification when found on June 21.

Shuswap Watershed Council to continue without voter approval

Province supports extension of Columbia Shuswap Regional District service beyond 2020

RCMP respond after bear spray used in altercation at Sicamous 7-Eleven

Police release individuals involved without charges

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation

The Canadian laboratory testing company was found to have violated its patients’ privacy

Yukon to reopen travel from B.C., N.W.T. and Nunavut on Canada Day

Travellers from B.C. and the other territories will not have to self-isolate if they visit

Bald eagle drowns despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

‘It’s a sad story,’ said resident who found the older female eagle struggling in the water

Rough wellness check upsetting: Kelowna mayor

Mayor Colin Basran said the video is hard to watch

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen plans for Phase Three of reopening

Board chair urges visitors to respect provincial directives to slow spread of COVID-19

Morning Start: The most fireproof capital city in the world

Your morning start for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Vancouver Island aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea names new octopus for provincial health officer

Okanagan cherries in jeopardy due to above-average rainfall

Okanagan farmer said some orchards are losing up to 70 per cent of crops

Most Read