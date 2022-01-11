Council to ponder whether City of Salmon Arm should become ‘living wage’ employer

Two city councillors would like city staff to look into options and implications

City of Salmon Arm to consider becoming a ‘living wage’ employer. (File photo)

City council is going to consider whether the City of Salmon Arm should become a ‘living wage’ employer.

At council’s Jan. 10, 2022 meeting, Couns. Sylvia Lindgren and Tim Lavery presented a notice of motion to be considered at the next council meeting.

The motion states the city would commit to providing a living wage for direct employees “and requiring the same for specified contracted workers.”

The motion describes a living wage as the hourly rate needed for two working adults to meet the basic needs of a family of four in order to meet the basic costs of living – food, clothing, accommodation, transportation and childcare in the community they reside in.

The motion also notes many local governments are champions for fair living wages.

It proposes city staff report back by June 15, 2022 on the implementation options and implications of a Living Wage policy for both direct employees and specified contracted services occurring on city premises and properties, to take effect on Jan. 1,2023.

No discussion of the proposal took place on Jan. 10 but will at council’s next meeting on Jan. 24.

