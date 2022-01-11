City of Salmon Arm to consider becoming a ‘living wage’ employer. (File photo)

City of Salmon Arm to consider becoming a ‘living wage’ employer. (File photo)

Council to ponder whether City of Salmon Arm should become ‘living wage’ employer

Two city councillors would like city staff to look into options and implications

City council is going to consider whether the City of Salmon Arm should become a ‘living wage’ employer.

At council’s Jan. 10, 2022 meeting, Couns. Sylvia Lindgren and Tim Lavery presented a notice of motion to be considered at the next council meeting.

The motion states the city would commit to providing a living wage for direct employees “and requiring the same for specified contracted workers.”

The motion describes a living wage as the hourly rate needed for two working adults to meet the basic needs of a family of four in order to meet the basic costs of living – food, clothing, accommodation, transportation and childcare in the community they reside in.

The motion also notes many local governments are champions for fair living wages.

It proposes city staff report back by June 15, 2022 on the implementation options and implications of a Living Wage policy for both direct employees and specified contracted services occurring on city premises and properties, to take effect on Jan. 1,2023.

No discussion of the proposal took place on Jan. 10 but will at council’s next meeting on Jan. 24.

Read more: Penticton has highest living wage in the Okanagan

Read more: Buckerfields commits to “living wage” for employees


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Minimum WageSalmon Arm council

Previous story
Our Yoga Space in Kelowna reopens, joins gyms defying health orders
Next story
RCMP arrest 5, ticket 43 maskless protesters at Kamloops Superstore

Just Posted

More than 150 people marched from Ross Street Plaza to city hall in Salmon Arm on Friday, Sept. 20, joining the global movement of Climate Strikes being held between Sept. 20 and 27. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)
Column: Following the lead of children

Two open-house meetings relating to the ongoing Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation study are being held online in January 2022. (Google maps)
Omicron concerns push South Shuswap incorporation study open-house meetings online

City of Salmon Arm to consider becoming a ‘living wage’ employer. (File photo)
Council to ponder whether City of Salmon Arm should become ‘living wage’ employer

Kelowna’s Jeff Richard (second from left) throwing third stones for skip Brent Pierce (rom left), second Jared Kolomaya and lead Nicholas Meister won the B.C. Men’s Curling Championship in Kamloops to advance to the Tim Hortons Brier. (Curl BC Photo)
Kelowna curler heading to third Brier; Vernon skip’s streak ends