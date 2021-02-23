Salmon Arm’s Marine Park marina, used for moorage, boat rentals and by young anglers in the annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby, is to be replaced this spring. (File photo)

Salmon Arm’s Marine Park marina, used for moorage, boat rentals and by young anglers in the annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby, is to be replaced this spring. (File photo)

Council waives review of demolition permit for Salmon Arm wharf marina

City wharf’s heritage register status triggers process, interest from province

A demolition permit application for Salmon Arm’s wharf and marina rehabilitation project triggered interest from the province for the city’s historic landmark.

At its regular meeting of Monday, Feb. 22, city council voted to waive the required review of a demolition permit application for the project and not issue an order to put the proposed work on hold for a 30-day period.

Staff explained to council that the rehabilitation project has nothing to do with the wharf itself, but with the marina beneath. However, the wharf and marine park are on the city’s heritage register, and properties on the register are tied to a process that is triggered when a demolition permit application is made.

Read more: Time has come for new docks at the Salmon Arm wharf

Read more: Salmon Arm: This is the biggest wooden wharf in North America

“The province has advised that because the wharf and marina are in the heritage register, the province would like to hear from council and basically know there’s no issue with the project in terms of the heritage register status,” commented city development services director Kevin Pearson.

The project involves replacing the existing marina infrastructure with something of a similar footprint involving the use of fewer piles (15 from 24), and slip resistant PVC grating that allows light to pass through – a design intended and required for environmental protection. According to a report from staff, the total project is estimated to cost $850,000. Council awarded the first phase of the project, at $650,735 plus tax, to Landmark Solutions Ltd. of Salmon Arm, and will involve the docks farthest to the north at the marina.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Roads icy before Highway 1 collision east of Sicamous
Next story
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Just Posted

A scene from the 1983 skit, “The Case of the Missing Statue,” featuring the late Willy Gaw, Jim Cooperman and David Balser. (Contributed)
Column: The 1980s were the golden years for the Lee Creek Harvest Festival

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

A Mini Cooper towing a travel trailer and a Toyota pickup were tow of the vehicles involved in a Feb. 22 collision on Highway 1 near Lybarger Road. (Sicamous RCMP image)
Roads icy before Highway 1 collision east of Sicamous

Feb. 22 crash involving three vehicles disrupted traffic for about an hour

Salmon Arm’s Marine Park marina, used for moorage, boat rentals and by young anglers in the annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby, is to be replaced this spring. (File photo)
Council waives review of demolition permit for Salmon Arm wharf marina

City wharf’s heritage register status triggers process, interest from province

A six-story commercial/residential building is proposed for three lots near the Mall at Piccadilly in a rezoning application submitted to the City of Salmon Arm. (Westurban Developments Ltd./City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm residents will have say on rezoning for six-storey building

Commercial/residential building proposed to have 140 rental units

Black Press file photo.
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Caitlin Potts
WATCH: Caitlin Potts’ mother continues searching for answers five years on

Caitlin Potts was last heard from on Feb. 22, 2016

Twelve new curbside pickup parking spots are now in effect along 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)
Popular Vernon curbside pickup stalls extended

Popular 10-minute stalls to help businesses during COVID

Jolene and Hermione are two of the horses that were rescued from Princeton last year and they have found a forever home. Photo submitted
Horses rescued from Princeton farm find happiness

SPCA seized 97 animals in September 2020

Alexandra Luxmoore sets a speedy pace in the five km skate ski in the Finnish world championships early this month. (Submitted)
Revelstoke athletes return home from Finnish Nordic skiing world championships

The competition was held between Feb. 8 and 14

A city staff report says 52 vandalism incidents in 2020 has cost the City of Vernon an additional $42,000 in cleanup costs of the downtown transit terminal bathrooms. (City of Vernon)
UPDATE: Vernon washrooms hours cut following $42K in vandalism

After 52 incidents of vandalism and 85 bylaw visits, council agrees to close two of three overnight

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes

A Kelowna Pride Festival 2019 participant holds up a flag. (Kelowna Pride Society)
Pride Society ‘disappointed’ with lack of consultation by RCMP on Safe Place Program

Kelowna Pride Society said there was a lack of community consultation regarding the initiative

An approximation of what BC Housing would like to construct on two sites in Vernon for homeless housing. (BC Housing photo)
Need for all housing identified by Vernon Mayor

‘As Mayor of Vernon, the last thing I want to see is a moratorium on supportive housing projects’

Most Read