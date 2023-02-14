Council wowed by Salmon Arm building permit values in January 2023

Both number of units and value of permits jump from same period in 2022

Building permit numbers in Salmon Arm during January 2023 impressed city council.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond referred to $3.9 million in permits issued during the month when she commented: “I have to say, I really had to catch my breath on that; I was quite surprised.”

The building permit value was up from $2.7 million in January 2022 with an increase from 19 to 24 units during the same period.

She said it’s the strongest January start in more than 20 years except for 2019.

“It could also be construction costs but it is actually more units…”

The largest values in January 2023 accounting for the increase came from a new modular home ($320,000), a multi-family dwelling ($728,000), miscellaneous additions to commercial ($625,000) and one institutional building ($492,000).

Wallace Richmond complimented the city’s development team as well as the development community “for working hard on getting it done. That’s a good start.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn noted that Mayor Alan Harrison often speaks about the numbers being cyclical.

“We’ve had significant growth in residential, which has slowed down a bit this month – not surprising with interest rates where they are, but the commercial and institutional catch up…,” he said. “I will echo the thanks to staff; even a quiet January wasn’t quiet, so good job.”

