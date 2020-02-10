Country music star Brett Kissel announced as Memorial Cup concert headliner

The multi-JUNO award winner will perform on Saturday, May. 30. at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park

Canada’s Brett Kissel has been announced as the headliner for the Live on the Lake special concert event on the final weekend of the 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna.

The multi-award-winning country superstar will take the stage on Saturday, May 8. in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park at the “JDS Mining Concert Zone.”

“We always knew we wanted to do something extra special for the 2020 Memorial Cup when we set our minds on winning the bid, something distinctly Kelowna,” explains Tom Dyas, chair of the local host committee.

“Holding a special weekend concert on the beach with the backdrop of Okanagan Lake is the perfect way to showcase our community to the nation, and featuring an incredible Canadian musical artist like Brett Kissel highlights the Kelowna experience even more.”

Last year was a massive year for Kissel, taking home the Juno for ‘Country Album of the Year’ and earning the Canadian Country Music Fan Award.

Most recently, Kissel released his fourth album titled Now or Never with his hit-single Drink About Me reaching the top spot on Canadian country radio.

“We are really proud to be hosting this significant national event and welcoming people from across Canada to experience all Kelowna has to offer,” said Dyas.

“Thanks to our partners at JDS Mining we’re able to present a unique event like ‘Live on the Lake’ and give our guests even more to do while in Kelowna for the Memorial Cup.”

The 2020 Memorial Cup Presented by Kia taking place May 21st-31st is the 102nd edition of the Canadian Hockey League’s national championship. The tournament will feature the host Kelowna Rockets along with champions from the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Tickets to “Live on the Lake with Brett Kissel” in the JDS Mining Concert Zone are $49 each (plus taxes and fees) and will be available for purchase through the Select Your Tickets box office and online at selectyourtickets.com starting Friday, February 14th. For hockey tickets and to follow all the Memorial Cup action, visit www.chlmemorialcup.ca

