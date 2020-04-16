The Regional District of North Okanagan prepared to fine individuals $100 if caught verbally abusing landfill staff amid COVID-19. (RDNO)

COVID-19: $100 fines to curb landfill staff abuse in North Okanagan

RDNO set to fine individuals who disobey the golden rule

People caught abusing landfill staff could face a $100 fine, the Regional District of North Okanagan said Thursday, April 16.

Staff have been keeping the Diversion and Disposal Facilities up and running amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but there have been repeated instances of verbal abuse, yelling and swearing at staff.

Community Services general manager Mike Fox said its “disheartening” that it’s come to this.

“We are prepared to issue $100 fines to people who don’t follow the basic golden rule of treating others with respect,” he said.

“We are all in this situation together and we urge the public to recognize that the people running the facilities are keeping the sites open while also going through the stresses of a pandemic,” Fox said.

“A little bit of patience and kindness is what we all need right now.”

The RDNO has repeatedly reminding people to limit their trips to the landfills to essential trips, such as discarding waste that will rot, stink or attract animals.

The facilities are limiting the number of patrons allowed on site following directives from British Columbia’s top doctor and public health orders regarding social distancing.

Long waits should be expected, the RDNO said, especially because of the limited number.

READ MORE: Lineups to lengthen at North Okanagan landfills

READ MORE: COVID-19: Okanagan firefighters await news on potential self-isolation house

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Okanagan firefighters await news on potential self-isolation house

Just Posted

Conservation officers patrol closed North Okanagan and Shuswap rec sites over Easter long weekend

Warnings and formal orders to vacate were issued to more than 30 people.

Salmon Arm council praises plan for feed mill to support poultry operation

Land commission approval needed because more than 50 per cent of product might come from off-farm

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball gets permission to build batting cage

City council gives the nod following a couple of years of staff’s discussion with the association

Police watchdog investigates after man seriously injured during arrest near Sicamous

The incident took place around noon on Tuesday, April 14

Chase Fire Department responds to grass fire on Trans-Canada Highway

Residents called the fire department after seeing rising smoke

Outdoor concert gets Okanagan seniors dancing in the parking lot

Bob King gives Columbus Court residents, and neighbours, something to smile about

Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Black Press asks readers across B.C. to be patient as carriers are asked not to touch surfaces

KVR through Princeton will remain closed to off-road vehicles during COVID crisis

Local ATV groups ask council to delay opening of trail

COVID-19: $100 fines to curb landfill staff abuse in North Okanagan

RDNO set to fine individuals who disobey the golden rule

COVID-19: ICBC waives fees for cancelling insurance in pandemic

Brokers can renew or lower vehicle coverage by phone or email

COVID-19: Okanagan firefighters await news on potential self-isolation house

La Casa homeowner offered rental unit to North Westside Fire Rescue at no cost

Okanagan Indian Band to build $900K cultural arbor

OKIB received a government grant covering 75 per cent of the project, to be completed in October

COVID-19: Westbank First Nation suspends rent increases, evictions

WFN has taken steps to assist its residents by minimizing the impact of rent increases or evictions

Here2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read