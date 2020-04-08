COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

Coquitlam RCMP say that a man who was arrested for an alleged break and enter is now facing a series of charges – including deliberately coughing on a group of police officers.

Mounties arrested Tyson Helgason, 24, on Monday (April 6) shortly after officers responded to a break-in to a home in the 2500 block of Ashurst Avenue in Coquitlam. According to police, the elderly homeowners were inside their house at the time of the incident.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officers are now being directed to ask anyone they come into contact with if the person is feeling sick or has any of the symptoms related to the virus, such as coughing or a fever.

“In this case, the suspect confirmed with police that he was sick when asked,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news statement on Wednesday.

“Despite being told not to face police, he allegedly turned his head towards three officers and purposefully coughed in their faces.”

Helgason has been charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000 and assaulting a police officer. He remains in custody and is expected to appear in provincial court in Port Coquitlam on April 15.

Police also recovered some jewellery and a small amount of cash which belonged to the elderly homeowners.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former North Okanagan councillor fondly remembered
Next story
B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Just Posted

Coming together to Do Some Good in the Shuswap

Salmon Arm Observer joins local tech company to support community causes

Shuswap residents, distiller respond to safety, sanitization needs at seniors care facilities

Sicamous’ After Dark Distillery shifts to making sanitizer to support community

VIDEO: Salmon Arm family in isolation rises to musical challenge

The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine used to share efforts to avoid spread of COVID-19

Update: Wildfire on Adams Lake band land near Chase classified as out of control

BC Wildfire Service reports Shuswap two-hectare fire is not threatening structures

Armed robbery of legal grow-op in Sicamous ends in arrest near Enderby

Residents alarmed over increased police presence Tuesday morning

WATCH: Salmon Arm artist hosts virtual art show amid COVID-19

Roxi Hermsen’s show “Into the Cosmos” is a tribute to her father Bill Sim

Coronavirus cancels rural Okanagan communities biggest events

The 65th annual event celebrating the village’s incorporation was set for June 12-14; will go in 2021

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

Former North Okanagan councillor fondly remembered

Ben Winters served on village council from 2005-11

B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Leaders were open to providing other ways to celebrate during the pandemic

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

Canadian country star Jess Moskaluke to headline Penticton Peach Festival’s country night

Multi-award winning country artist will perform on the Peters Bros. main stage in Okanagan Lake Park

Most Read