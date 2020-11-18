COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

The infected individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams

Interior Health has confirmed a member of the Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is now self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remain our highest priority,” said Kevin Kardaal, superintendent of schools, Central Okanagan Public Schools.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

Central Okanagan Public Schools is currently working with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to the KSS community.

This comes after Interior Health is reported 18 new COVID-19 cases since Monday for the region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,106 in Interior Health since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 193 cases active and in isolation.

Two people are in hospital with another in ICU.

READ MORE: 18 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

READ MORE: West Kelowna business helping community through trying times

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Donald Trump on Elections Canada’s disavowal of voting machines: ‘THIS SAYS IT ALL’
Next story
PM says military could help distribute COVID-19 vaccine, but Canada not there yet

Just Posted

Firefighters from Malakwa and other departments participated in a live fire training exercise on a disused building in Malakwa in March 2017. (File photo)
Malakwa fire chief champions rewards of being part of local fire department

Department looking to replenish its ranks

Landslides, such as this one on the Seymour Main FSR in 2019 can sever rural ares of the Shuswap’s road connections. The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is seeking grant funding to make plans for emergency evacuations. (CSRD image).
Columbia Shuswap Regional District seeks grant to build evacuation “tool kits”

Funds will help refine plans and maps to get people out of rural communities in an emergency

AIM Roads provides highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan (SA08) and Okanagan-Shuswap (SA13) service areas. (Contributed)
Snowstorm a challenge for North Okanagan-Shuswap highways contractor

AIM Roads’ maintenance of side roads during Nov. 10 snowfall didn’t meet requirements

Earth and the Sun.
Morning Start: The sun makes up around 99.9 percent of the mass in the entire solar system

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspect in several crimes on Nov. 16, 2020 following foot chase. (Black Press file photo)
One arrest in South Shuswap closes several investigations, police say

Foot chase nabs suspect wanted in three break-and-enters, collision and other offences

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters from B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. premier calls for national COVID-19 travel restrictions

John Horgan says non-essential travel banned in province

FILE – Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor asks for approval to decriminalize personal possession of illicit drugs

Vancouver has seen over 1,500 illicit drug deaths since the provincial health emergency was declared

A Christmas elf has been seen and heard shouting from rooftops that Santa is coming to town Nov. 27. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)
Christmas coming early to North Okanagan

Sitting on Santa’s lap is out, but he and Mrs. Claus are still coming to town

Daisy the llama is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite bring in pain from an untreated abscess. She was taken in by Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove, which has launched an online fundraiser to pay for her surgery. (Courtesy Kensington Prairie Farm)
VIDEO: Campaign to help ailing Daisy the llama launched by B.C. farm

She is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite being in pain

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 66 of Vancouver Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

The infected individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams

SilverStar Mountain has received 60 centimetres of snow in the last seven days. The resort will open to season pass holders Dec. 4, 2020. (SilverStar webcam image)
SilverStar Mountain Resort sees 60 cm of snow in past week

Despite the snowfall, the resort won’t be bumping up its opening date which is set for Dec. 4

Most Read