COVID-19 cases dropping among Penticton Indian Band members

The Penticton Indian Band (PIB) is starting to come out of their COVID-19 surge.

In a community notice issued May 11, PIB Chief and Council confirmed that the community had 13 remaining active cases.

The PIB had 22 active cases at the peak of the surge, according to previous community notices.

The most recent notice also added that the numbers are changing quickly as people are cleared and others go into isolation or test positive.

READ MORE: Penticton Indian Band COVID outbreak up to 22 cases

The PIB is also calling on people who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus to isolate for 14 days, even if their own initial test comes back negative.

“Some people have unknowingly infected others because they thought that since they tested negative, they were safe, only to test positive after spreading COVID to people in their homes,” said the PIB’s May 11 message to the community.

The PIB is calling on all residents on the Penticton Indian Reserve to ensure that the only people allowed into homes are people who live there, to practice social distancing, mask-wearing and frequent hand sanitizing.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.