Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

B.C. heads into the Christmas weekend with 582 additional cases of COVID-19, with continuing high concentration of infection in the Fraser Health region.

There were 326 new diagnosed cases in Fraser Health for the 24 hours to Dec. 24, 107 in Vancouver Coastal, 71 in Interior Health, 68 in Northern Health and 10 on Vancouver Island.

Immunization of long-term care residents is underway, after a first phase of front-line health care workers in acute and seniors facilities. By Thursday, 8,178 people have received an initial dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. No new health care outbreaks were reported, and one declared over at Belvedere Care Centre in Coquitlam.

There were 12 additional deaths reported, for a total of 808 since the pandemic began. There are 8,865 active cases, with 341 people in hospital, 78 in intensive care.

“This Christmas and over the holiday weekend is the time to try the many new virtual activities that have been arranged this year – whether a church service, holiday choral concert or theatre performance,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement. “Take a walk with those in your household and spread some cheer with neighbourhood carolling, or drop off a warm meal or holiday treats to someone who may be away from their family this year.”

RELATED: B.C.’s COVID-19 hotspots reach into Interor, North

RELATED: B.C. turning COVID-19 corner as Christmas arrives

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens at Alberta border

Just Posted

The year 2020 has often been described as a dumpster fire that many are looking forward to the end of. (File photo)
Column: Fleeing the rat trap of 2020, wading into the new year as an Ox

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

The Peach is looking ready for its COVID Christmas. (Monique Tamminga/Black Press)
T’was the night before Christmas in the Okanagan

It’s true that this year has had sadness aplenty, we’ll never forget the year 2020

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 is seen through Christmas lights, in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
70 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Outbreak numbers remain mostly unchanged, except for care homes in Central Okanagan

Interior Health and staff at Salmon Arm's Lakeside Manor continue work to prevent further spread of COVID-19. (File photo)
Salmon Arm retirement community mourning loss of resident who contracted COVID-19

COVID-19 cases increase at Lakeside Manor, but no new cases since Dec. 16

The Okanagan could have a white Christmas Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Pixabay)
It could be a white Christmas in the Okanagan

Environment Canada is predicting a chance of snow on Christmas Day

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Public cautioned after potential COVID-19 exposures at Revelstoke restaurant

Zala’s Restaurant in Revelstoked has temporarily closed until further notice

An Armstrong-to-Enderby Christmas tractor parade took place Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Facebook/Sandy Bosko Mills)
WATCH: COVID-19 can’t stop North Okanagan Christmas tractor parade

Vehicles covered with lights took to the highway between Armstrong and Enderby Wednesday night

“If we don’t practice our rights, we lose our rights,” says Syilx hunter confronted by B.C. conservation officers while hunting in his territories. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna
Okanagan chief calls for change after clashes with B.C. conservation officer

‘They are jeopardizing our lives,’ Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis

The District of Sicamous plan to develop a community daycare space is proceeding now that funds from the provincial government for the purchase and renovation of a building have come through. (Contributed)
What’s the good news, 2020? Sicamous receives funding for new daycare

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

They must have been ordered from a catalogue - Avon probably - in the 1950's or 60's. Photo Andrea DeMeer 2020
There is no such thing as the perfect Christmas

Look for the joy in disastrous dinners and melted wax figures

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a man in his 30s, identified as Hollywood actor Josiah Black, who was found dead at the Spion Kop Summit in Lake Country Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies to give Lake Country woman her dream home after husband’s death

Alicia and Josiah Black have always dreamed of turning a bus into their own tiny home

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms has sent shivers across northern Vancouver Island

Most Read